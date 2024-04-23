Horse Week: Ulsterwoman heads up world TV commentary as Swedes dominate World FEI dressage and showjumping finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a feeling of anticipation and excitement as the arrivals area was fully geared to welcoming literally the whole world to the Longines FEI World cup finals of dressage and showjumping, the first time ever hosted in the Kingdom.

Already riders, FEI stewards, owners, vets, sponsors and team federations had arrived days earlier including Ulster's intrepid rider Jessica Kuertan from Cullybackey who was gearing up for an intense week of live commentary for the global TV stations covering the event from her contract with FEI TV.

Jessica won her first world cup qualifier in Millstreet County Cork with Diamond Exchange and her amazing journey taking runner up in Kuala Lumpur finals 2006 with Castleforbes Libertina, behind Marcus Ehning and Sandro Boy. A lifetime of success including a European team medal for Ireland, and now Jessica is firmly without doubt the world’s top five star showjumping commentator.

The Federation Equestre International official television commentators from Rhiyadh were County Antrim's Jessica Kuertan and Philip Gazala from Dorset. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

After a lifetime of reporting on her, here we were again, this time in Saudi Arabia at the first every FEI Longines World Cup finals to be staged in the Middle East.

She and Philip Ghazala from Bath, are the team which makes the dream work and what a week they had going live and witnessing total Swedish domination of both finals.

Frederick Kittel for dressage and Henrik von Eckermann galloping flat out to his second showjumping FEI world cup victory with the livewire King Edward. Throughout the week Eckermann and fellow Swede Peder Fredricson had their jaws set for success, it was tussel between them for first and second and they were men on mission.

In dressage, it was no exception with GB’s Charlotte Fry, daughter of the late Laura Fry giving a stellar performance to win the opening qualifier with Ann van Olst's stallion Everdale. Without doubt Fry is a strong contender for the Paris Olympics with her main horse Glamourdale, but her chance to win the world cup final disappeared into oblivion when she was disqualified just before the freestyle round when judges spotted blood on her horse’s mouth.

Richard Howley finished 15th on the opening round of the FEI world cup finals in Rhiyadh. He travelled with his sister Shannon having won qualifiers in Oslo and Helsinki. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

The instant removal from the main arena was a major blow to Lottie who took the disappointment with dignity. She was just about to start her test in the final four when the judge at C stopped her and with a gutted look of despair on her face she left the arena quiet and simply.

The judge stated that the rules were very clear about blood on a horse. FEI veterinary director Goran Akerstrom pointed out that it was a minor bleeding from the mucosa, the gum above the incisors.

The vet added that the injury would heal extremely fast, with not much blood at all. There should be no concerns over the horse or the oral cavity because of it. It was "extremely unlucky".

It was Swede Patrick Kittel riding Touchdown who rocked the main arena with a stunning performance on Touchdown for the final freestyle having taken second to Lottie Fry in the opening qualifier.

Henrik Von Eckermann of Sweden, centre pictured with Julian Epaillard, left, runner up from France and in third Sweden's Peder Fredricson. #9Pic ©FEI Martin Dokoupil)

As a young dressage fan he had 24 years ago attended the Gothenburg dressage World cup finals and had decided then that he would one day win this competition. It took Patrick so long to get to the press conference because he was taking pictures and chatting to the fans.

He explained: “Because everyone was so incredibly supportive, everyone wanted a picture, everyone was so happy and that was important to take time to take pictures to give back to them. I went through my test before I went to sleep, I said jokingly in the stable I never had a last start I am usually first to go.

“Today I started last, it was a new experience to ride after these amazing riders had gone before, it puts you under pressure, the other riders are so strong, I really had to work on my mental. I always thought I never did well enough. It was very cool to go in and actually be able to perform like that, and that makes me a good competitor.”

Patrick added that the cheers from the crowd for Danish rider Nano Skodberg Merraid and Germany's Isabell Werth had been “absolutely nuts but we need this atmosphere to perform, we need the audience to jump and feel enthusiasm about the riding”.

Henrik Von Eckermann of Sweden wins his second Longines FEI World cup final in Rhiyadh. The whole live event was ably commentated by County Antrim's Jessica Kuertan live from Rhiyadh Conference Centre.(Pic: © FEI pictures)

“When I started riding nobody ever waved to the audience, now everyone is giving a show to them. It is important for the popularisation of the sport that have to give ourselves back. You can see here today we left a very good impression in Saudi. I knew it was going to be cool when I arrived and saw this amazing building and the build up and I said ‘waow’ this is going to be cool.”

Nano on her first world final said: “It has given me a smile inside myself when I put the music on. It is most important that you love to ride to your music.

“I was very very happy with the conditions, super temperatures in the arena and stable. All in all it has been a pleasure and I am so glad I came here to ride the final.”

Isabell said she expected good conditions and when they arrived it was even more than she expected.

“We had perfect conditions for the horses the footing the arena and the competition and the atmosphere in the freestyle was more than we could expect. To the organisers thank your for inviting us, we are really happy to be here. We have a city, a country where the horse has a long history and now there is a chance to improve the sport of dressage here.

“And a big chance to improve our sport in a good way and we are thankful for that. We have to open the doors and go this way together.”

Dressage World Cup winner Patrick Kittel from Sweden on his world cup winning round on Touchdown. (Pic: FEI)

Patrick added: “It has been a pleasure to have been here as a guest. I have had a fantastic time with my colleagues, I have never been to a show where everyone is so supportive. We were all together as a team. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this.”

Patrick Kittel, competing as his ninth final was ecstatic to win the finals where just 0.25 percentage divided the top there.

Kittel posted 81.661 with Denmark’s Nano Skodbord Merrald scoring 81.429 and the five times champion Isabell Werth of Germany taking third with DSP Quantaz on 81.404.

Kittel’s trainer Louise Nathorst won the World Cup final with LRF Walk on Top 26 years ago at her home ground in Gothenburg.

Lithuania’s Justina Vanagaite in eighth place was also a huge star as she became the crowd’s favourite with her beautiful horse Nabab.

She finished eighth overall to collect 13,700 euro with a score of 75.104.

She is the first ever equestrian to compete at this year's Paris Olympics.

“It is not so easy to get here, I put all my energy all my heart to get here. Its a huge thing for me.

“My horse was six when I bought him, when I first sat on him I felt I was sitting on a bomb. When I first saw him on video I said I really liked him. He was huge and ugly had a head like luggage. I bought him in Lithuania and I looked into his eyes and loved him. This is my second world cup finals.

“I will be so proud to represent Lithuania in the Olympics.”

Justina is hoping to bring energy and plenty of joy to the sport.

Swedes dominate the world cup finals as Henrik Von Echkermann does the double

With County Antrim’s Jessica Kuertan commentating the FEI World Cup finals live, and Saintfield’s Conor Swail there training Canadian Vanessa Mannix while Wicklow's John Kyle commentated the main arena, an electric atmosphere engulfed the FEI World Cup Formula one showjumping finals in Rhiyadh.

Saudi Equestrian Federation, together with Volker Wolff and his team and the Federation Equestre Internationale, left no stone unturned to ensure the cream of horses and riders were left to battle it out for top honours live to a world audience.

Packed to the rafters, the show venue was buzzing. It was a tough and serious showjumping track built by Frank Rothenburger where Asian Games champion Abdullah Al Sharbatly with Alamo for the host nation galloped round as sixth to jump with a clear round and one time fault driving the audience into a frenzy.

The first two horses Zain Samir and Sophia Siegal retired while one by one a high accumulation of points doomed their chances. With Eckermann winning the opening qualifier followed closely by Fredricson, everyone knew the battle of the Titans was happening.

US rider Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue, Khaled Almobty and Martin Fuch finished on 26, 32 and 21 while French rider Jeanne Sadran tipped one fence to add four faults making it 21 in total.

Irish horse EIC Up Too Jacco Blue and Max Kuhner delivered a clear round, which saw them make history by having a second clear in the final jump off where they finished overall seventh.

Steve Guerdat and Christian Ahlmann had each a fence down, while Marcus Enhning looked grim when Coolio 42 clipped two fences. GB rider Jessica Mendoza on a score of 12 ended up on a total of 20 with a superb round, while Peter Devos clipped two fences to score 18.

Gregory Wathlet on Ace of Hearts, Ben Maher with Dallas Vegas Billy, Hans Dieter Dreher and Elysium delivered clear rounds with Kevin Farrington, Julien Epaillard, Peder Fredricson and Henrik Von Eckermann. It was Eckermann who was really fully of the Max Verstappen mould with King Edward by this time the only horse on zero score.

As the second round started Henrik Von Eckermann and King Edward hadn't touched a fence all week, and only a fence was between he and Julien Epailard with Dubai de Cedre on four faults. Swedish ace Peder Fredricson and Catch Me Not S, the 18 year old grey, had been on Eckermann's tail all week, hanging over Eckermann's head like Damocles Sword.

Not a sound in the arena as Fredricson produced a clear to remain on six points, but Epaillard was his usual fearless self and put in a stunning clear to finish on four faults. Meanwhile Eckermann was in the warm up arena and had fallen head over heels as King Edward put on the brakes at the practise fence, but not out of sight of the eagle eyed press.

Steely eyed Eckerman, was not to be put off, it enhanced his determination to win. He composed himself, settled King Edward, adjusted the saddle and set forth to do battle like you have never seen. With fully pursed lips and that heightened face of anticipation he galloped into the arena, looked around, acknowledged the audience and set forth.

Not a sound could be heard only beating hearts, as King Edward stepped up to the mark and Henrik von Eckermann took every chance and pushed to deliver the best clear round of his life, and clinch the World Cup FEI Longines trophy for the second time. Last year in Omaha and this year in Rhiyadh.

The audience went ballistic, there were tears of joy and it remained a total Swedish domination with Julien Epaillard in second and team mate Peder Fredricson in third.

Eckermann collected the Longines trophy and 345,000 euro with Jullien Epaillard and his 11 year old Selle Francais mare Dubai Du Centre (Baloubet du Rouet/Diamant de Semilly) lifting 262,00 euro, while veteran Peder Fredricson and the 18 year old grey gelding Dubai du Centre (Cardento/Ramiro's Son) received 157,500 euro.

Kent Farrington finished fourth with the grey ten year old Colestrus/Contender mare Greya, ahead of Hans Dieter Dreher on Elysium (VDL Zirocco Blue/Coronado 3). Jessica Mendoza finished 12th for 30,000 euro with Jeanne Sadran still in the money for 15,000 euro in 15th and Abdullah Al Sharbatly in 16th for 15,000 euro.

Eckermann was overjoyed and was mobbed by the media worldwide. "As a rider you look first to the horses, and to the footing and the stable, when you go into a weekend like this, and you feel like everything around you is as it should be. The hotel just 100 metres away it couldn't be better.

Eckermann admitted it didn’t help to get nervous and stressed after his fall. “King Edward is very sensitivie, so for him when that mistake happened I just said don't worry we just have to stay calm and make him feel everything is ok. We have been together so long we know each other so well. I have the biggest confidence in King Edward and that helps.”

Julien Epaillard admitted he had tried to put pressure on Eckermann. “My mare had a great European championships last year, she was good in Prague also and in Geneva. OK I was coming here with idea to be on the podium and to know her better before the Olympics. This year in France that is very important for us. I did a little mistake on the first day, also in the jump off on second day. She was super and very relaxed with me. It was a great result for me.”

Peder Fredricson added: “In the last round my horse was really fresh and jumping well. He was in great shape when I lunged him this morning and also in the arena.”

Fredricson brings a paper and pen when he walks the course. “I have a real bad memory and bad sense of direction so I write down how many metres between the fences and how many strides I will ride. So then I have it and often I visualise the track and then I can ask others the strides if I am not sure.”

Peder Fredricson who started his first Olympics in 1992, his first world cup final was 27 years later at Saudi.

RESULTS (LONGINES FEI WORLD CUP SHOWJUMPING)

1. Henrik Von Eckermann, SWE King Edward ; 2. Julien Epaillard, Dubai du Cedre; 3. Peder Fredricson SWE Catch Me Not S; 4. Kent Farrington USA, Greya 5. Hens Dieter Dreher GER Elysium; 6. Ben Maher GB, Dallas Vegas Batilly; 7. Max Kuhner, EIC Up Too Jacco Blue; 8. Pieter Devos BEL Casual DV Z.

RESULTS (LONGINGES FEI WORLD CUP DRESSAGE FINALS)