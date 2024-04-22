Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend schools’ booking is now open!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was established in 2012 as an annual showcase event for the Northern Ireland farming industry, a celebration of our farmers and the food industry.

This free, educational event aimed at school pupils and families, promotes the ‘farm to fork’ message and provides a glimpse of farm life, seeing beyond the farm gate.

The message is delivered exclusively to pupils through a free interactive on-farm experience on Friday 14 June 2024, and schools’ booking is now open!

Pupils enjoying a visit during the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend dedicated schools’ day 2023. (Pic: UFU)

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president and BOIOFW chair, William Irvine, said: “I would encourage all schools to consider organising an educational trip to a local participating farm on Friday 14 June 2024.

“The free interactive schools’ day provides pupils with the opportunity to experience real-life working farms and for farmers to deliver the ‘farm to fork’ story, reconnecting consumers with our farmers - the primary food producers.

“Pupils are able to visit participating farms across Northern Ireland, taking part in many interactive sensory activities such as seed planting and insect hunts, whilst also getting an exclusive farm tour speaking directly with our dedicated farm hosts.

“This is a very rewarding day for both the pupils and farm hosts, sharing their unique farm story. In turn, this helps pupils to better understand the important role farmers play in their everyday life, highlighting where food comes from and how farmers take care of the landscape, raising quality livestock and crops to ensure there is always food readily available for consumers.”

Please note: Time slots are limited, and the number of pupils per farm vary. Slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For more information contact Lynsay Hawkes at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222 or email [email protected].