This five-week league saw competitors each week riding a challenging course of fences, which were built slightly more challenging each week, and asked plenty of questions for horse and rider.

This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event which is to commence at the end of April.

Hagans Croft would like to wish everyone all the best of luck in competing at the festival.

League Champion Horse, Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob, pictured with owner Adrian Martin. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for league placings.

Julie Donaghy Simpson and ‘Hobnob’ have been out and about each week gaining lots of mileage before they head to Balmoral.

All their efforts came to fruition this week as they were awarded League Champion Horse.

This colourful cob really stands out in a line up and we wish them the best of luck as they head to the prestigious event.

Casey-Lee Millar, Pillheath Arlo. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Zara Burney and ‘Two’s Company’ ended the day very successfully and League Reserve Champion was exactly the accolade this pair needed to spare them on within their endeavours.

Both Julie and Zara were delighted to have the league sash draped around their horses shoulders as they were celebrating with their lap of honour.

Ellie Murphy and ‘Chantilly Pocket Rocket’ finished the league on a high, as the pair wowed judge Chloe Thompson on the day to be crowned League Champion Pony.

Taylor Ferguson and ‘Corglass Sandra’ certainly made their mark on this venue and finished the five weeks on a high being awarded League Reserve Champion Pony. What an achievement and a very well deserved!

Rhianna Thompson, Calagy Day in May. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers and also thanks to the judge Chloe Thompson, scribe Alistair McDonald and arena party Katie.

Thanks also to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Hagans Croft now prepare for their three-week Jump Mix Cash Dash starting on Saturday 4 May.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website, www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk, or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Lily Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

To find out more about the Jump Mix Cash Dash, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers (Saturday 20 April 2024)

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Horse:

Rhianna Thompson, Calagy Day in May.

Bernadette Curry, Teo's Chance. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Reserve Champion Horse:

Bernadette Curry, Teo's Chance.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Rachel Baird, Misses Mo; 2. Louise Reid, Simone; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob; 2. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 3. Danielle Connolly, Jupiter Olympus; 4. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 5. Sophie Cowan, Major Magee.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 2. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob; 3. Danielle Connolly, Code Red Ruby; 4. Megan Stewart, Murphy; 5. Rachel Baird, Toby.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Jamie Gibson, Lily of the Valley; 2. Kerry McTeggart, Fruitilicious.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Frances Kealey, Danny Boy II; 2. Rhianna Thompson, Calagy Day in May; 3. Marina Stewart, Troy; 4. Gareth Clingan, Peko; 5. Megan Stewart, Murphy; 6. Julie Donaghy Simpson, He's The Lad.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Frances Kealey, Danny Boy II; 2. Bernadette Curry, Teo's Chance; 3. Emily Jayne McPolin, Ronnie.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Pony:

Lily Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey.

Reserve Champion Pony:

Casey-Lee Millar, Pillheath Arlo.

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Casey-Lee Millar, Manorlea Calipo; 2. Darcy Turley, Maisie; 3. Chloe Hamilton, Flash Harry.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Casey-Lee Millar, Pillheath Arlo; 2. Ellie Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey; 3. Darcy Turley, Maisie; 4. Anna Reid, Dubhaileans Bobcat; 5. Rachel Price, Harry; 6. Erin McDaid, Molly.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

1. Casey-Lee Millar, Pillheath Arlo; 2. Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket; 3. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra; 4. Ava Phillips Martin, Tara's Lady; 5. Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady; 6. Lily Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M:

1. Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer; 2. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra; 3. Elizabeth McCracken, Drumcaughey Diamond; 4. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie; 5. Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo; 6. Emily Bothwell, Lily.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm:

1. Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer; 2. Rachel Booth, Melview Chester.

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers - March/April 2024

Working Hunter Horses

League Champion Horse:

Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob.

League Reserve Champion:

Zara Burney, Two's Company.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob; 2. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 2. Marina Stewart, Troy.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Zara Burney, Two's Company.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Marina Stewart, Troy; 2. Julie Donaghy Simpson, He's The Lad.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance.

Working Hunter Ponies

League Champion Pony:

Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket.

League Reserve Champion Pony:

Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Ellie Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey; 2. Erin McDaid, Molly.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

1. Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket; 2. GiGi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady; 3. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M: