Located on the Desert Road, Newry, this equestrian smallholding is situated within easy reach of Newry and arterial routes for travel in all directions.

Key features:

- Equestrian smallholding within easy reach of Newry and surrounding areas

- Recently constructed five bedroom detached family home

- Modern open plan kitchen dining living with range of integrated appliances and island

- Spacious living room with feature brick fireplace and stove

- Family bathroom with separate shower and bath

- Excellent general purpose shed with roller door

- Fully functioning stable yard comprising of 14 stables, tack room and store

- Turnout paddock to the front of the property

The dwelling house was recently constructed and offers three double bedrooms, a large living room with attractive feature fireplace, an open plan kitchen dining and living, and modern bathroom on the ground floor.

Provision is in place for adding a stairwell to the first floor, where there are two further bedrooms and potential shower room.

For equine enthusiasts, there are 14 stables to include a tack room and store, with a concrete yard to the front.

A large general purpose shed with roller door completes the property

A paddock to the left of the laneway is also included in the sale, and is ideal for the turnout of horses, or may also be suitable for an additional site (subject to necessary planning approvals).

This property is now for sale through Joyce Clarke for offers around £425,000.

Viewing is by appointment only with Joyce Clarke, Tel. 028 3833 1111, or email [email protected]

