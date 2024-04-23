Horse Week: The sun shines on Knockagh View Equestrian's New Year Dressage League final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the New Year League. They had beautiful weather for the final with some lovely tests ridden on the day.

Thank you to the judge Coreen Abernethy and scribe Charlotte Welsh, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the cafe.

Organisers hope you all loved the beautiful sashes and rosettes from Awardboard Rosettes and Trophies - Ireland, and your prizes.

Senior Prelim league winner Rachel Murray and Hawk. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Knockagh View’s Summer League gets underway on Sunday 5 May with more fabulous goodies up for grabs, and they hope to see you all back again for that.

Results

Intro A - Assisted/ Led:

1st Ella Morrison, Bubbles (m).

Rachel Morton and Quinn riding a lovely novice test. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Intro A Junior:

1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m).

League Results:

1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie.

Summer Abbi and Titch finished 4th in Senior Prelim. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Intro A Senior:

1st Amy Griffith, Carrie (m);

2nd Rachel Murray, Hawk;

3rd Catherine McConnell, Ace (m);

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle striding out at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

4th Summer Abbi, Titch Magee (m).

League Results:

1st Rachel Murray, Hawk.

Prelim 1 Junior:

1st Lucy Rooney, Donegreah Rosanna (m);

2nd Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m);

Ella Morrison and Bubbles winning the Assisted Intro class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

3rd Caoimhe Scullion, Branraduff Tom (g).

League Results:

1st Lucy Rooney, Donegreah Rosanna (m);

2nd Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m).

Prelim 1 Senior:

1st Amy Griffith, Carrie (m);

2nd Lauren Ritchie, Wellview Lenny (g);

3rd Mya Morrison, Olive (m);

4th Debbie McClean, Sunny (g).

League Results:

1st Lauren Ritchie, Wellview Lenny (g);

2nd Mya Morrison, Olive (m).

Prelim 12:

1st Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);

2nd Nicky Nesbitt, Kenny B (g);

3rd Joan Gibson, Megan (m);

4th Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m).

League Results:

1st Joan Gibson, Megan (m);

2nd Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m).

Novice 24:

1st Nichola Wray, Dylan (g);

2nd Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m);

3rd Rachel Morton, Quinn (m);

4th Allison Matthews, Ellie-Mae (m).

League Results:

1st Nichola Wray, Dylan (g);

2nd Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m).

Novice 22:

1st Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g).

League Results:

1st Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g).

Elementary 40:

1st Nichola Wray, Dylan (g);

2nd Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);

3rd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

League Results:

1st Nichola Wray, Dylan (g);

2nd Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);

3rd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Medium 61:

1st Ellen McDonald, Dante (g);

2nd Barbara Hanna, Nelly (m);