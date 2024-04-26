Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a recent Facebook post the Agency said the vehicles had caught the attention of enforcement officers.

A spokesperson continuued: “It was one of 2 tractor and trailer combinations we stopped on the A11 on the morning of Saturday 20 April. Even for Norfolk, this was unusual!

"It was carrying a load of organic chicken waste on a 134 mile roundtrip to the nearest organic farm. The distance travelled to deliver may seem a bit extreme, but it needed to go to the correct type of processing facility.

“The effort devoted to the trailer’s brakes was exactly the opposite. Three brakes not working and neither was the parking brake.

"The second combination was without fault. The farm reacted promptly to the issue with the manager and fitter quickly on site to adjust the brakes. Advice was given on servicing timings.

"If you’re carrying loads like this, the least you can do is make sure your vehicle and trailer are roadworthy.