There was a smaller entry for this week’s sale but trade held firm with that seen in previous weeks.

Spring lambs sold at:

€150 to €180 for 35-40kgs.

€180 to €224 for 40-50kgs.

Hoggets sold at :

€100 to €150 for 30-37kgs.

€150 to €190 for 38-45kgs.

€190 to €246 for 46-60kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €200/team to €312/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €355/team.

Fat ewes sold from €100/head to €246/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 29th April 2024.

All sales available online via MartBids.

Cattle sale, Thursday 25th April 2024.

There was another great entry for this week’s cattle sale.

Continued demand for stock around the ring and online drove the trade as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were anxious to purchase.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €4/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 2nd May 2024.