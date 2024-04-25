Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers sold to £2060 for a 790kg Charolais (261.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1140 545kg Limousin (209.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £425 for a Limousin bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifers calves sold to £355 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1460 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 495kg Charolais bull (282.00).

While heifer weanling heifers sold to £1270 430kg Charolais (293.00).

Steers

Steer sold to a height of £1860 720kg Limousin (258.00) presented by J Morrison, £1740 650kg Limousin (268.00) and M Greenaway £1600 510kg Charolais (314.00), £1550 475kg Charolais (326.00), £1490 480kg Charolais (310.00), £1410 475kg Limousin (297.00), £1390 470kg Charolais (296.00) and £1300 450kg Limousin (289.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £2060 for a 790kg Charolais (260.00) presented by J Donnelly, £1890 710kg Charolais (266.00), £1880 680kg Limousin (277.00); W Harkness £1750 590kg Charolais (297.00), £1570 580kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00), £1540 540kg Limousin (285.00); A Holland £1700 590kg Limousin (288.00), £1510 560kg Limousin (270.00); R Harkness £1680 590kg Charolais (285.00); S Carberry £1620 565kg Limousin (287.00); M Quinn £1490 520kg Limousin (287.00), £1380 490kg Limousin (282.00), £1250 465kg Limousin (268.00); G McMahon £1450 525kg Charolais (276.00); A Davidson £1180 440kg Limousin (268.00) and J Stewart £1090 390kg Belgian Blue (280.00).

Fat cows sold to £1140 545kg Limousin (209.00) presented by I Campbell, £780 485kg Belgian Blue (161.00); P O’Hagan £750 500kg Belgian Blue (150.00), £740 425kg Limousin (174.00) and G Burrows £680 405kg Simmental (168.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a solid trade to peak at £425 for a Limousin bull calf presented by a Sixmilecross producer, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Richardson £425 Limousin bull, £420 Limousin bull. £275 Limousin bull, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Fox £415 Hereford bull; D Cush £375 Fleckvieh bull; J Eldon £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £345 Hereford bull; J and G Faulkner £335 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fields £300 Simmental bull, £285 Simmental bull and R Crawford £275 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £270 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £355 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by J Eldon, £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J and G Faulkner £285 Hereford heifer, £245 Hereford heifer; C Richardson £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 x 2 Limousin heifers; R Crawford £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D Cush £265 Fleckvieh heifer, £250 Fleckvieh heifer, £245 Fleckvieh heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1460 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by P Blevins, £1420 Hereford cow and Charolais bull calf at foot, £1320 Hereford cow and Charolais heifer calf at foot and £1220 Hereford cow and Simmental heifer calf.

Weanlings

Once again a terrific demand far all classes of weanling saw male calves sell to £1400 for 495kg Charolais (282.00) presented by J Cranston, £1310 450kg Charolais (292.00), £1110 375kg Saler (298.00), £1060 350kg Charolais (303.00), £1050 355kg Saler (295.00), £980 295kg Saler (330.00), £970 290kg Saler (332.00), £970 340kg Saler (285.00); J Canavan £1270 400kg Limousin (316.00), £1090 355kg Limousin (308.00); C McAninley £1210 305kg Charolais (395.00), £1120 310kg Charolais (358.00); D and J Kane £1030 315kg Charolais (324.00), £960 300kg Charolais (317.00); H Rainey £920 315kg Limousin (292.00), £910 305kg Limousin (298.00); P McCrory £910 280kg Limousin (323.00); S McCrory £900 310kg Limousin (291.00), £860 265kg Limousin (326.00), £830 220kg Charolais (374.00); G Hill £890 315kg Hereford (283.00); R Cunningham £850 310kg Hereford (274.00), £760 265kg Hereford (288.00); P McGee £740 x 3 260kg Aberdeen Angus (286.00), £700 200kg Hereford (345.00); D Jackson £680 x 2 240kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00); P O’Hagan £635 190kg Hereford (334.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 430kg Charolais (293.00) presented by D Quinn, £990 360kg Charolais (274.00); H Rainey £1060 320kg Limousin (332.00); J McAninley £1040 370kg Limousin (282.00), £930 340kg Charolais (274.00); G Burrows £850 325kg Simmental (262.00), £800 305kg Simmental (260.00) and P O’Hagan £510 180kg Shorthorn (283.00), £460 145kg Hereford (317.00).

Fat hoggets sold to a height of £189 for a pen of 27.5kg lambs presented by T Dobson, £177 24kg, £155 23kg; G Sneddon £184 30kg, £150 25kg; L McGirr £154 21kg and J Paisley £140 19.5kg.

Spring lambs topped at £168 20.5kg presented by T Wylie.

Fat ewes sold to £168 presented by D Moore, £165; J Marshall £158 and K Newell £150, £96.