Bleary YFC make cheque presentation to Air Ambulance NI
On March 28th members of Bleary YFC Committee headed down to the Air Ambulance headquarters to hand over a cheque.
The club were pleased to be able to give air ambulance over £7,000 raised through their recent auction and dinner. Members enjoyed hearing all about the day to day running of the Air Ambulance and what the club funds raised would be spent on.
A massive thank you to everyone who donated and to Air Ambulance NI for the kind invitation to see around the base.