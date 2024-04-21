BSA Agritech join UFU

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “This is a very exciting new corporate membership for our farmers and growers. BSA Agritech Limited is committed to supporting farmers across Northern Ireland in optimising their operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring sustainable practices for future generations. They understand that every farm is unique and work very closely with farmers to understand their specific requirements and challenges. With a team of experts, they can craft tailored solutions to meet the individual needs of every farm business, ensuring maximum impact and value for all their customers.”

BSA Agritech director David Bunting said, “We at BSA Agritech are honoured and deeply grateful for the opportunity to become corporate members of the UFU. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to support and empower farmers across Northern Ireland. We recognise the invaluable role that UFU plays in advocating for the interests of farmers and shaping agricultural policies that drive positive change in the industry. As corporate members, we are eager to contribute our expertise and innovative solutions to the UFU community, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address common challenges and seize opportunities for growth. We believe that by working together, we can amplify our collective impact, drive innovation, and create a brighter future for farming in Northern Ireland. We look forward to building strong relationships with fellow UFU members and leveraging our mutual strengths to benefit the entire agricultural community.”