Family genetics shine at Balmoral Show

The renowned four-day Balmoral Show once again attracted a strong turnout of supporters and farming families, with warm weather and high spirits setting the tone for the event.

Among the highlights was a competitive showing in the Hereford lines, where breed enthusiasts gathered to showcase top quality cattle.

Presiding over the judging was William Smith of Oldcastle, Ireland, an experienced and respected figure in the Hereford community. Mr Smith, who most recently officiated at the National Hereford Poll Show, Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire in September 2024, brought a meticulous and discerning eye to the task.

Claiming the title of breed champion was Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691, exhibited by Dorepoll Herefords. This April 2022-born bull, sired by Dorepoll 1 639 Perfection and out of Tynedale 1 579 Sparkles 658, was bred by William and Sara Haire, demonstrating the strength of a family-driven breeding program.

Overall Male and Supreme Champion Tynedale 1 660 Perfection from Dorepoll Herefords. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Upon entering the ring, the bull displayed exceptional presence and style, earning high praise from the judge, stating he was a modern, clean bull and good on his legs. Not to be overlooked was the impressive senior bull Carrowboy 1 Perfect, exhibited by MH Farms Ltd, who also drew attention in a competitive class.

The show marked an outstanding beginning to the 2025 season for the Dorepoll team. In addition to the breed championship, Dorepoll 1 Catalina 703 was awarded reserve female champion. The youngest in her class, this November 2023 born heifer is sired by Dorepoll 1 60G Chinook and out of the homebred cow Dorepoll 1 Catalina 681. She was bred by JE, RI & W Haire, further highlighting the consistency and quality of the Dorepoll herd.

Standing in the reserve breed champion position was Country Crest Brooks, exhibited by Ciaran Kerr of the Kinnego Herd. This October 2023 born young bull is sired by Coralstown Hurricane and out of a Ballyaville Jen cow. Despite his age, he made a strong impression in the ring, demonstrating both power and promise. Judge William Smith commended him as “a good bull for the future,” signalling notable potential within this rising star.

Over in the female section, the female champion title was awarded to Ballypallady 1 Waikiki, exhibited by Stephen Cherry. This April 2022 born cow stood out among a competitive class of six strong entries. Sired by the acclaimed Dorepoll 1 93N Nationwide and out of Dorepoll 1 Journey 633, she impressed with her balanced conformation and presence. Accompanied by her September 2024 born calf, she displayed excellent maternal traits, further reinforcing the depth and quality of her breeding.

Overall female champion Ballypallady 1 Waikiki with calf at foot owned and bred by Stephen Cherry. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

The junior section was equally competitive, boasting the highest number of entries across both heifers and bulls born on or after 1st January 2024. Claiming the title of overall junior champion was Benburb 1 Alison 2nd, bred and exhibited by Alan Shaw. This promising young heifer born in July 2024, sired by Benburb 1 Alan and out of Benburb 1 Alison, demonstrated excellent potential and breed character. The win marked a significant achievement for the Shaw family, making their debut at Balmoral Show one to remember.

The reserve junior champion title was awarded to the youngest animal in the Hereford section, Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone. Despite his age, this bright young bull calf born in December 2024, held his own against strong competition. Sired by Fisher 1 Jaguar J347 and out of Richmount 1 Poppy, he is owned by young Hereford breeder Bradley Graham. His performance in the ring highlighted both his potential and the quality emerging from the next generation of breeders.

The Hereford breed was also well represented in the young handlers’ competition, with many enthusiastic and capable participants showcasing their skills. It was Keziah Shaw of Derryfubble Herefords who stood out, securing the senior beef young handler title and going on to be named overall reserve champion young handler, a commendable achievement and a testament to the talented future of the breed in the hands of the next generation.

The overall quality of cattle presented throughout the day did not go unnoticed. Judge William Smith praised the standard of the entries, remarking that he had “seen some wonderful cattle which were structurally sound,” and expressed confidence in the breed’s strong following and bright future.

Reserve supreme champion and reserve Male Countrycrest Brooks owned by Ciaran Kerr. (Photo: Agri-Images)

FULL RESULTS

Breed and male champion – Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 – Dorepoll Herefords

Reserve breed and male champion – Country Crest Brooks – C Kerr

Female champion – Ballypallady 1 Waikiki – S Cherry

Junior champion Benburb 1 Alison owned by Alan Shaw. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Reserve female champion – Dorepoll 1 Catalina 703 – Dorepoll Herefords

Junior breed champion – Benburb 1 Alison 2nd – A Shaw

Reserve junior breed champion – Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone – B Graham

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31st December 2022, in calf or with own natural calf at foot

1st – Ballypallady 1 Waikiki – S Cherry

2nd – Dorepoll 1 Classic Kim – Dorepoll Herefords

Reserve junior champion Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone bred by Bradley Graham. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

3rd – Richmount 1 Poppy – B Graham

Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2023, and on or before 30th June 2023, in calf or with own calf at foot

1st – Sessiagh 1 Ariana – N Shaw

2nd – Kinnego 1 Ann – C Kerr

3rd – Carneyhill 1 Gillian 11th – JK & H Taggart

Heifer, born on or after 1st July 2023 and on or before 31stDecember 2023

1st – Dorepoll 1 Catalina 703 – Dorepoll Herefords

2nd – Benburb 1 Alice 11th – A Shaw

3rd – Ballypallady 1 Veronica – S Cherry

Heifer, born on or 1st January 2024

1st – Benburb 1 Alison 2nd – A Shaw

2nd – Moyadd 1 Baileys – C Fitzpatrick

3rd – Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane – S Cherry

Bull, born prior to 1st April 2023

1st - Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 – Dorepoll Herefords

2nd – Carrowboy 1 Perfect – MH Farms Ltd

Bull, born on or after 1st April 2023, and on or before 31stDecember 2023

1st – Country Crest Brooks – C Kerr

2nd – Dorepoll 1 Aristrocrat – S Cherry

3rd – Benburb 1 Showtime – A Shaw

Bull, born on or after 1st January 2024

1st – Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone – B Graham

2nd – Dorepoll 1 Brigadier – Dorepoll Herefords

3rd – Annaghbeg Masala – M Moore

Group of three – Dorepoll Herefords

Pairs – C Fitzpatrick

Senior beef young handler & overall reserve champion – Keziah Shaw – Derryfubble Herefords

Reserve native interbreed pairs - Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 – Dorepoll Herefords & Ballypallady 1 Waikiki – S Cherry

Beef recorded bull Jan 24 native breed - Richmount 1 Bugatti B Graham