Jeep and tools worth £1,000 stolen in creeper style burglary

Police received a report that a property on the Torr Road had been entered via an unlocked front porch door and car keys, along with a vehicle, had been stolen. It is believed that the jeep (which is blue) was stolen sometime between last Wednesday (16 February) at 10.30pm and Thursday 17 February at 7am. Anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident, or who may have dashcam or other footage of a vehicle matching this description in the area at the time, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 432 of 17/02/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. Police want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity as it may prove vital to their investigations.

As people begin to spend more time outdoors, it can be all too easy to leave windows open or front doors unlocked while we tend to the back garden.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is all it takes for a burglar to gain access to your home.