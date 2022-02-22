Jeep and tools worth £1,000 stolen in creeper style burglary
A Toyota Rav4 jeep containing around £1,000 worth of tools has been stolen in a creeper style burglary near Ballycastle.
Police received a report that a property on the Torr Road had been entered via an unlocked front porch door and car keys, along with a vehicle, had been stolen. It is believed that the jeep (which is blue) was stolen sometime between last Wednesday (16 February) at 10.30pm and Thursday 17 February at 7am. Anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident, or who may have dashcam or other footage of a vehicle matching this description in the area at the time, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 432 of 17/02/22.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. Police want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity as it may prove vital to their investigations.
As people begin to spend more time outdoors, it can be all too easy to leave windows open or front doors unlocked while we tend to the back garden.
This is all it takes for a burglar to gain access to your home.
Even when you are in the house, police would advise you keep your doors and windows locked - close it, lock it, check it. You can take a number of practical steps to secure your home and family: * Never leave doors unlocked and do not to leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots) * Check who is at your door before opening * Don’t leave cash or valuable items on display * Report suspicious persons or vehicles to police via 101 * Join Neighbourhood Watch * Join the Nominated Neighbour scheme * Consider fitting an alarm or other security devices If you need any further advice or information, please contact police on 101 where you can speak to your local crime prevention officer.