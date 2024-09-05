Armagh Food and Cider Weekend kicks off with celebration of local flavours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly anticipated Armagh Food and Cider Weekend has officially kicked off, promising a vibrant celebration of the region's world-famous produce. Running from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 Septmber, this year's festival features over 50 events, each crafted to delight the senses and celebrate the Armagh Bramley Apple and other local treasures.

Highlights of this year’s programme feature Crannagael House, which is set to host four events across the weekend. This historic venue offers a unique opportunity to savour culinary creations at the very birthplace of Armagh’s apple story. Among the standout events is the five-course Bramley Banquet, curated by Gareth Reid of 4 Vicars. Set in the charming home of Jane and John Nicholson, whose ancestors planted the first Bramley seedling in County Armagh. The event features locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on the estate, and bespoke wine pairings for each course.

John Nicholson, owner of Crannagael House said: “This event not only celebrates our region’s rich agricultural heritage - which began 140 years ago with the introduction of sixty Bramley seedlings by my Great Grandfather Mr. Nicholson of Crannagael House - but also underscores the significance of the Bramley apple to our community and a return to our roots as we mark the beginning of a weekend dedicated to celebrating the exceptional food and drink of the Orchard County.”

The return of this year’s festival was marked with a significant and symbolic tree planting - which saw John Nicholson and another direct relation of those who introduced the Bramley apple to Armagh, plant a descendant of the original tree. The planting which took place on August 16 was attended by Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, John Nicholson, and Roger Merryweather a descendant of Henry Merryweather, the original Bramley supplier.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “Our region is renowned for its outstanding food, quality ingredients, and world-class cider, and the annual Food and Cider Festival truly captures and celebrates the best of what Armagh has to offer. Being recognised as the region’s Best Food and Drink Experience in 2019 by Tourism NI is a testament to the unique and high-quality experience we provide. This event not only showcases our exceptional food and drink but also embodies the rich history and culture of Armagh, offering visitors an authentic taste of our heritage. We’re really looking forward to welcoming foodies, friends, and families to join us for a culinary adventure with events designed to cater to everyone’s tastes and interests."

Visitors can kickstart their weekend with the almost sold-out Orchard Paint and Sip event. No experience is necessary but aspiring artists can gain inspiration from the beautiful apple trees at Long Meadow Farm to create their own masterpiece, while sipping on local ciders making for a relaxing and inspiring experience.

On Saturday morning the Food and Cider Fest brings the much-anticipated Brunch and Paws at the Park, a delightful event for dog owners and their furry friends. Following its sell-out success last year, this fun and relaxed brunch is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. From midday to 5.00pm, Armagh city centre will also play host to the region’s finest local producers with an Artisan Street Market. This bustling event will showcase the finest local flavours, artisan ciders, and apple juices, all set to the backdrop of live music, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Or for an event with a difference, Saturday will feature a Local Food Heros event chaired by Armagh native and renown food critic Joris Minne – come along and hear the stories behind Linwoods Health Foods and Quails Fine Foods, from modest beginnings to multi-award-winning businesses. Other remaining tickets for events across the Food and Cider Weekend include:

B.Y.O.B BBQ and Beats, Thursday Septmber 5th – JoinOn the Hoof for an evening of delicious BBQ & smoking hot beats at their premises just outside Richhill.

Wine v Cider, Friday Septmber 6th - Challenge your palate with an evening of food and cider pairings from the crew at Long Meadow Cider.

Tipsy Tea, Friday Septmber 6th – Treat yourself to tea pot cocktails and a starter plus two pizzas all for £37.95 at The Vault.

Late Lunch, Tasting and Apple Picking at Long Meadow, Sunday Septmber 8th - Join the McKeever Family in their orchards in the heart of County Armagh for an unforgettable experience.

Pick, Dig, Eat and Chill, Sunday Septmber 8th - Guests will be encouraged to muck in with digging veg and spuds, picking roots and shoots, all before lunch. Welly boots recommended!

Krazi Baker, Sunday Septmber 8th - Come and try a baking class with the Krazi Baker, renewing skills used in traditional baking across the region.

Cider and Charcuterie, Sunday Septmber 8th - Discover how Armagh’s cider compliments Charcuterie with Joe Quail – butcher and proprietor of the Fifth Quarter - and Greg MacNiece of MacIvor’s Cider.

Backed by award-winning Food Heartland local chefs, producers, and food experts, Armagh’s Food and Cider Weekend has firmly established itself as a cornerstone event in Northern Ireland’s food and harvest calendar. It’s a celebration not to be missed, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and outstanding cuisine.

For a full list of activities happening, to book your tickets and overnight accommodation specials, go to visitarmagh.com/foodandcider. This event is kindly supported with funding from the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.