Five Blonde heifers and three bulls are entered for the show and sale at Swatragh on Friday, 25th October.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of NI's top herds including Moneyscalp, Silverwood, Drumraymond, Drumnafern and Ballygowan will all be exhibiting and selling.

The Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle club are indebted to Richard Martin of Martin Supplies, Nutts Corner for sponsoring the Autumn sale of bulls and heifers.

Richard took time out of his busy schedule to visit Henry Griffin’s Drumraymond Blonde Herd to inspect one of the top-class heifers entered for the show and sale.

All Blonde entries are individually tested clear of BVD, IBR and Lepto with dams also tested clear of Johnes. Show starts at 5pm and sale from 7pm.