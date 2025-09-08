Cumbrian farmer features in unique photography exhibition highlighting ME/CFS

The experiences of Cumbrian farmer, Andrew Jackson (58), who has lived with ME/CFS for more than 13 years, has been captured and displayed in an evocative photography exhibition at the iconic Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s South Bank (September 24– 28).

‘Lives We Cannot Live’, a new photographic exhibition by documentary film-maker and photographer Jeremy Jeffs, and presented by The ME Association, reflects the stark realities of daily life for people living with ME/CFS through a collection of more than 50 striking images.

ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis), also known as CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome), is a multisystemic disease. Symptoms include profound fatigue, sleep disturbance, post-exertional malaise, cognitive difficulties and a range of other symptoms like pain, headaches, nausea and intolerance to lights and noise.

Andrew, who is passionate about farming, is continuing the family legacy as the 4th generation at Littlebeck Farm, a beef and sheep farm set in 180 acres near Penrith. However, following an agricultural accident, from which Andrew never fully recovered, and several hospital admissions and visits, he was diagnosed with ME/CFS 13 years ago.

Whilst Andrew continues to work on the farm, his symptoms, including chronic pain and debilitating fatigue, are a significant barrier to daily activities and social interaction. He cannot manage many of the jobs he once enjoyed such as clipping sheep, as he doesn’t have the strength and is unable to physically hold the livestock.

Instead, Andrew puts the limited energy he has into running the farm and must pace himself with activities by taking regular breaks, despite pacing he can sometimes spend hours or days recovering from the impact that farm life takes on his body both physically and mentally.

Andrew is supported by his wife Yvette, and son, Kieran, who both pitch in to ensure the farm runs like clockwork, and to ensure that Andrew does not overexert himself, which can cause post exertional malaise (a delayed and significant exacerbation of ME/CFS symptoms that follows physical activity and cognitive (mental) activity.

Andrew, who hopes to attend the opening night of the exhibition, said: “As each year ticks by, I’m slowly getting weaker, experiencing the debilitating effects and exhaustion of ME/CFS.

"Yvette and I are keen to raise awareness of the condition as there is a lack of understanding of what it’s like to live with ME/CFS.Being part of ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ photography exhibition helps push ME/CFS into the public eye, and raise the voice of people in the ME/CFS community; it’s something we feel very passionate about.”

The exhibition showcases the moving images of more than 20 people; some with ME so severely that they are confined to bed, some are able to work part time, and many others who struggle to simply keep up with a basic existence. The images of Andrew reflect his day-to-day experiences on the farm, along with a compelling shot of Andrew lying in a darkened, empty room which is part of his routine to help manage symptoms.

Jeremy, who also lives with ME/CFS, said: “The idea for the exhibition was sparked by my own experiences of ME/CFS, and my aim was to capture a sense of what this isolating illness is like for people in the ME/CFS community. ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ is a unique, thought-provoking series of documentary photographs, and Andrew’s image along with others honestly communicates their personal experiences.”

“The ME Association is incredibly proud to present ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ which brings ME/CFS into the spotlight. The Oxo Gallery is a stunning space to visually convey peoples’ emotive stories, using powerful images to present a unique perspective that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

"We hope it drives greater awareness and understanding of ME/CFS in society for the thousands of people who must navigate the challenges of this disease every day and often feel invisible and forgotten by society,“ said Martine Ainsworth-Wells, trustee and campaigns director at The ME Association.

The ‘Lives We Cannot Live’ photography exhibition is at Oxo Gallery, Oxo Tower Wharf, Bargehouse Street, South Bank, London, SE1 9PP from Wednesday, September 24 – Sunday, September 28. The event is open daily between 11am and 6pm, admission free.