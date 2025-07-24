East London farms celebrate community, culture and urban growing at the Power of Food Festival

The Power of Food Festival takes place across Tower Hamlets with 10 days of free events celebrating the borough’s community and food cultures, showcasing local projects tackling food injustice and building a fairer, more sustainable food system.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 18–28 September, the festival has a packed programme of community meals, supper clubs, workshops, film screenings, photography exhibitions, kids’ activities, panel discussions, and tours of gardens and food-growing spaces, including a farm based in Essex that grows food for the borough.

Events will be held at a mix of well-known venues - including the Town Hall, Whitechapel Gallery, Rich Mix, St Margaret’s House, Stepney and Spitalfields City Farms, and Queen Mary University - as well as at hidden gems like local community gardens, House of Annetta (an eighteenth-century house on Princelet Street), and R-Urban (an eco civic hub tucked away in Brion Place).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 30 local groups, grassroots projects, and community organisations will take part, to share local knowledge and skills around food, inspire new ways of thinking about our food system and the future, and build support so the borough’s community-powered food movement continues to grow.

Power of Food Festival, organised by Just FACT and Wen (Women's Environmental Network) brings Tower Hamlets together to celebrate community, culture and climate action

Elle McAll, JustFACT Programme Manager at Wen, says: “Food is power - it connects us to our roots, our culture, and each other. The Power of Food Festival is a celebration of everything that makes Tower Hamlets vibrant and special. Across the borough, incredible community projects are already showing what’s possible - growing, cooking, and campaigning for a food system that puts people and the planet before profit. This festival is about recognising this work and building momentum for a fairer future.”

The family-friendly festival is free to attend and open to everyone, especially local people, community organisers and anyone passionate about the food justice movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full programme and tickets will be available at justfact.co.uk in August.

Growers get stuck in at Cranbrook Community Food Garden, which is hosting events for the Tower Hamlets Power of Food Festival, 18-28 September 2025, organised by Just FACT

Stay up to date via @wen_uk on social media and follow the hashtag #PowerOfFoodFest.

Programme highlights - more to be announced soon: