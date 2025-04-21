Farming charity receives funding thanks to players of The Health Lottery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community health and wellbeing projects across Great Britain will share £200,000 in funding, made possible thanks to players of The Health Lottery. Since launch, The Health Lottery has helped raise over £134 million for local good causes, supporting over 3,550 projects.

This round of funding awarded by The Health Lottery Foundation reflects the continued commitment to backing organisations that improve lives and tackle health and disability inequalities across Britain.

Martin Ellice, Joint Managing Director of The Health Lottery, said: “I’m so impressed by the projects being funded thanks to Health Lottery players. I’m looking forward to visiting them over the coming months to see the vital work they do and the positive impact they provide in local communities across Great Britain. I am immensely proud that thanks to our players, The Health Lottery is supporting them through the auspices of The Health Lottery Foundation.”

The Royal Countryside Fund

The Royal Countryside Fund received £20K to support farmers in Scotland, Lincolnshire, Monmouthshire & Lancashire.

Delva Patman, Chief Executive of The Health Lottery Foundation, added: “These first 12 grants have been selected based on the impact they make to health and wellbeing. We are delighted to be able to cover such a broad spectrum of projects, from helping children connect with the outdoors to using AI to improve operations for 50 health and social care charities. It’s a privilege to be able to support these projects. We are grateful to The Health Lottery players, who make these donations possible.”

This UK-wide charity standing with farming families and rural communities so that they get the support, funding, and opportunities they need. £20,000 has been awarded to improve health outcomes for farmers, by sending practitioners to the rural locations farmers already visit, to offer health checks and referrals.

