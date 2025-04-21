Farms for City Children receives funding from The Health Lottery
Farms for City Children based in Exeter received £20K. The charity enables young people visit farms in Pembrokeshire, Devon & Gloucestershire.
Farms for City Children gives over 3,000 young people from England and Wales the chance to develop life skills and confidence through outdoor learning. £20,000 has been awarded to allow the organisation to fund five-day, fully catered, farm experiences.
This round of funding awarded by The Health Lottery Foundation reflects the continued commitment to backing organisations that improve lives and tackle health and disability inequalities across Britain.
Martin Ellice, Joint Managing Director of The Health Lottery, said: “I’m so impressed by the projects being funded thanks to Health Lottery players. I’m looking forward to visiting them over the coming months to see the vital work they do and the positive impact they provide in local communities across Great Britain. I am immensely proud that thanks to our players, The Health Lottery is supporting them through the auspices of The Health Lottery Foundation.”
Delva Patman, Chief Executive of The Health Lottery Foundation, added: “These first 12 grants have been selected based on the impact they make to health and wellbeing. We are delighted to be able to cover such a broad spectrum of projects, from helping children connect with the outdoors to using AI to improve operations for 50 health and social care charities. It’s a privilege to be able to support these projects. We are grateful to The Health Lottery players, who make these donations possible.”
