Health: Addiction recovery service set to host ‘largest ever’ free Health Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health Fest NW, which is taking place at the Millennium Forum in Derry, is a free event where attendees will have the chance to engage with over 70 stalls representing a diverse array of health-related community and support groups from across the North West of Ireland.

Those in attendance will not only have the opportunity to access a wealth of information and resources to help manage and improve their physical and mental health, but they will also be able to avail of free health checks including blood pressure and cholesterol on the day. The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust will also be there to showcase some of their fitness skills and passion for wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Fest NW, that will be taking place between 11am-3pm, is part of the organisation’s new ‘Recover Together’ campaign which aims to highlight that the road to recovery is not and should not be an individual conquest but in fact it is a collective effort and not one that anyone needs to face alone.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness. He said: "We truly believe that this event underscores ARC’s commitment to promoting holistic health and wellness across the whole community."

Speaking about the upcoming Health event, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness, Gary Rutherford, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our annual Health Fair on the 10th April in the Millenium Forum. We truly believe that this event underscores ARC’s commitment to promoting holistic health and wellness across the whole community and by bringing together such a wide range of health-related organisations under one roof, we are aiming to provide attendees with valuable resources and support on their journey to better health. A huge thank you to our funders the National lottery Community Fund NI for supporting us and the event.

This is the third year of our ARC Fitness Health Fair and we’re excited to come back this year bigger than ever before with over 70 stalls for attendees to avail of and a new name. We believe that no matter who you are or what your experience of substance misuse is, there will be something at the Health Fest for you. We look forward to seeing you there.”

ARC’s year long, ‘Recover Together’ campaign will also see the organisation host their annual 3k Colour Dash, the ‘One Big Work Out’ event, the renowned ‘Recovery in Motion Conference’, the NI ‘Recovery Walk’ and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ARC Fitness is a non-profit organisation that was first launched in 2019 by Gary, a registered mental health nurse and a qualified personal trainer. It seeks to give individuals and families impacted by addiction and substance use support to improve their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with community.