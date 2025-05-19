Hot day for Hawthorn Vintage and Classic Club Run

This one, however, was a little different than usual, and not just because of the glorious sunshine, but due to the roadrunners embarking on a different route, turning right instead of left when coming out of the Hawthorn Inn on the Kilrea Road.

For the tractors, it was a route of around 16 miles, including a water element, , passing through the Forde at Inishrush.

Apart from the tractors, there was also the usual good selection of classic cars and motorcycles.

The Run finished with the cavalcade returning to the Hawthorn Inn for stew and a roll.

The Hawthorn Vintage and Classic Club would like to thank all those who took part, the marshals, gave donations and helped in any way to make the event a success

