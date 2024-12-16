Music Night raises money for air ambulance charity

Air Ambulance NI charity

An impressive £837 was raised for Air Ambulance NI as a result of last week’s Music Night, organised by Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society, in Kilwaughter Village Hall.

On the bill were Ulster-Scots Band ‘Where’s Freddie?’; Ballymena’s Number One saw player, Diane Wilson, accompanied by husband Michael (on guitar and vocals); pipes and drums from Drew and Roy McAnally; some ripping yarns from Tony Magill; songs from John Jackson; Margaret Holden on the spoons, and accordionist Alan Hall.

Ballynure chairman Allen McAnally welcomed everyone, thanking them for their generous support. He also extended thanks to the artists who provided such entertainment; Kilwaughter Village Hall for the use of the facilities; Jackson’s of Ballynure for supplying the food; all those who helped with the catering and provided prizes for the ballot.

A minute’s silence was observed for some friends of the Society who had passed away since the previous Music Night, such as Tommy Beckett, Frankie Davidson, Sharon Patterson, Bertie Hamilton, Irvine McKnight and Leith Burgess.

Next up for Ballynure is their Annual Charity Tractor Road Run, in aid of Air Ambulance NI, to be held on Saturday 28th December, meeting at Jackson’s Farm Yard, Ballynure, BT39 9PZ, leaving at 10.30 sharp