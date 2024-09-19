Northern Ireland groups receive £73,000 from Asda Foundation to transform community spaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded £73,000 to four community groups across Northern Ireland through its Investing in Spaces and Places grants.

The grants form part of a staggering £1.2 million in funding which has been awarded to 65 community projects across the UK. Ranging between £10,000 and £25,000, the grants will go towards the improvement of community spaces where local people can come together and thrive.

The initiative follows information from Asda’s latest community tracker, which revealed over 20% of customers were concerned about the lack of community spaces in their area*, with loneliness being ranked as one of the biggest challenges faced by communities by over 38% of people*.

Among the four groups awarded in Northern Ireland are Clandeboye Village Community Association, based in Bangor, receiving £25,000 to transform their community hall, Tullylish Gaelic Athletic Club, in Portadown, receiving £22,000 to enable a multi-facility for young people, Glenclare Community Group, in Belfast, receiving £16,000 to replace community hall flooring and Cairde Dhroim nDamh, in Cookstown, receiving £10,000 to develop an agricultural shed at their community-owned nature reserve.

CVCA cheque presentation with Asda Bangor Community Champion, Ami Craig

The £25,000 awarded to Clandeboye Village Community Association will enable the group to transform their community hall into a healthier, safer and more accessible area for the local community to use. The grant will enable the group to upgrade the hall’s age-damaged walls and ceilings, as well as fitting non-slip flooring, including a new ramp to the hallway. This will ensure the hall is accessible and safe for wheelchair users and will allow them to extend the parameters of use for the hall and engage with users with disabilities in the local community.

Ami Craig, Community Champion, Asda Bangor, said: “I've known about the Clandeboye Village Community Association (CVCA) for some time, and I was thrilled to recently donate a hamper of Asda goodies as part of their raffle for the August fundraiser to support the work they do for their local community.

CVCA provides essential services to the young and old in the community, running a youth club twice a week, offering catch-up classes for children in English and Maths, and hosting a weekly Community Café providing warm meals. The café is a lifeline for many, especially those living alone.

In partnership with North Down Community Network, CVCA also ensures the community stays informed about health and financial opportunities, such as the mobile health screening unit visiting soon.

Asda Bangor Community Champion, Ami Craig celebrates with CVCA

The grant from Asda Foundation will allow the group to revamp the space with a new floor, ramp and mould removal, which will ensure that everyone, including those currently unable to attend, can safely benefit from their services. I’m excited to see how these improvements will enhance the space and positively impact the group and local community”.

Aaron McMahon, Clandeboye Village Community Association, said: “The support from Asda to CVCA and the wider Clandeboye community is incredible! The difference this donation will make towards much needed renovations including replacing the floor in the Clandeboye village hall is huge. Funding isn’t easy to come by for smaller groups like Clandeboye Village Community Association, so the impact of this donation will be felt today and for generations to come. Sincere thanks to Asda from us all at CVCA.”

Karl Doyle, Chair of the Asda Foundation, said: “We know that safe and inclusive spaces can be a lifeline to many in our local communities, they offer a way for people to be together and are the home for many vital services and activities. Our Community Tracker tells us that many community groups are struggling to find the funding to maintain, develop and repair these spaces and that’s where we have come into help. Through our Investing in Spaces and Places grants, and the wider Asda Foundation programme, we want to continue playing our part in uniting communities and reducing loneliness by improving community spaces and bringing people together.”