Think you’ve seen and ‘herd’ it all before?

Wednesday 14th May

Dexter Cattle – 9am

What better way to kick off Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural Show than with some of its smallest cattle. Visit the Dexter class in the Cattle Lawn to see for yourself that although they may be small in stature they certainly have big personalities.

Traditional Pigs - 3pm

If you want to see which pigs ‘hog’ the limelight the most then this is the perfect competition to catch on Wednesday. This class hosts a variety of traditional breeds in the ring at one time and is a spectacle for visitors each year.

Sheep Dog Display – 5pm

This year former National Champion Robert Goligher is planning to round up crowds of visitors as he demonstrates the art of herding sheep with his trusty dog by his side. This is sure to be a fitting finale to Wednesday’s programme for those who have never seen the mesmerising skill demonstrated in person before.

Thursday 15th May

Goats – 10.30am

There will be no ‘kidding’ around in the Solarfix NI Pig & Goat Ring on Thursday morning as the 2025 champion goat is crowned. Don’t miss out on seeing who will secure the top spot this year.

YFCU – 10.30am

Or if the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is of more interest to you, Thursday is the perfect day to catch all the action from the Cattle Lawn. This year the YFCU are kicking off with a new Stock Judging competition at 10:30am. This will be followed by their football finals, machinery handling and of course, the famous tug-o-war championships.

Friday 16th May

Hackney, Private Driving and Light Trade Turnouts – 10.15am

For equine enthusiasts and history buffs these classes are the perfect match. The Hackney class features a traditional everyday pony and trap, whereas the Light Trade Turnouts see exhibitors showcasing various vintage carriages typically used for light trade purposes like transporting milk, bread or even coal. The Private Driving class is a showing event where the turnout (horse, carriage, driver) is judged on its appearance and the driver's ability to manoeuvre the vehicle.

Dairy Champion of Champions – 12.45pm

From Holsteins to Dairy Shorthorns and Jerseys to Ayrshires, this class will see the top performing dairy cattle from the Show compete for the 2025 championship title. Friday at the Balmoral Show is commonly referred to as ‘Dairy Day’ as the cattle lawns are taken up by some of the province’s top dairy producers and their pristine cattle.

The International Grand Prix – 2.15pm

With over €55,000 at stake and renowned international riders competing, this is the ultimate show jumping class to catch at this year’s Balmoral Show. Make sure to grab a good seat in the Grandstand to catch all the action and cheer on your favourite competitor from 2.15pm.

Saturday 17th May

Working Hunter Ponies – 9am

The early bird not only catches the worm but a jumping and showing class all in one. The Working Hunter Ponies class will see immaculate ponies judged on their jumping and ride ability as well as their presence and conformation (the pony’s body). This class can give you a taste of how ponies and horses are judged across the variety of competitions at the Show.

Cattle Parade – 3.45pm

As the walkways are closed, the Main Arena gates open, and the crowds gather there is no spectacle quite like the mesmerising Cattle Parade. A great tradition of the Balmoral Show, this year’s award-winning cattle will make their way from the Cattle Hall to the heart of the Show to showcase a fantastic line-up of Northern Ireland’s finest cattle and their hard-working owners. This is guaranteed to be a fitting finale that you won’t forget!

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May 2025.

All tickets should be purchased online in advance of the Show at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

