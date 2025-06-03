Young Farmer taps Temu to modernise a 1938 family farm

Philip Stewart, a 28-year-old from County Longford, runs his family farm in the heart of midlands. Returning to the 400-acre farm with around 250 dairy beef calves in 2016 after completing his farming qualifications, Philip continues a story that began in 1938, when his grandfather first founded the farm. There is never a dull or quiet moment around the place, as Philip described in his YouTube channel.

In recent years, the new-age Stewarts launched an on-site ‘farm shop’ featuring a pumpkin patch, sunflower trail, and shelves stocked with Stewart Family beef, pork, and honey, and other local produce. They invite punters to visit and indulge in a farm-to-plate experience.

To support this operation and the needs of their animals, Philip and Liv turned to Temu for everything from kitted sunflower baby hats and pumpkin patch-themed decorations to farm-grade syringes and calf enrichment toys – including a space hopper doing double duty in the barn.

“Happy calves need enrichment, and the Temu space hopper – usually a children’s toy – is keeping the bulls entertained in the barn day and night,” said Philip.

For just £6.50, the Stewarts were also able to stock up on vital farm consumables, testing out items that not only proved reliable but also durable, including the hay balls that now fill the calves’ pens daily.

The Stewart’s also picked up a vaccine gun, 20 syringes and several bottles – consignments of this size have previously been difficult to access in the Irish Midlands, Phillip admits.

“We use a large bag of syringes and bottles every week for multi-mineral shots and vaccines,” he said. “But the local co-op usually sells vaccine consumables in batches of five or ten. We just need consumable quantities that work for our commercial scale – Temu had them and we got them fast. And when our dosing gun broke, we had spares ready to go. It was a lifesaver.”

“Our friends and fellow farmers were sceptical at first,” Phillip said. “But Liv was right – Temu does what it says on the box. And now our friends are asking where we got everything.”

According to an Ipsos consumer survey commissioned by Temu, UK respondents said they have saved an average of 25% by shopping on the direct-from-factory platform, with 81% praising it for delivering strong value for money.

Among them are the Stewarts, a farming family embracing the platform as more than just a way to cut costs. Amid a boom in Irish livestock farming and rising input prices, they see Temu as a long-term partner in growth.

With future orders already in the pipeline, they’re planning to expand their farm shop and streamline operations — turning everyday savings into a more sustainable, profitable business.