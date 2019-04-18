Breeding sheep sell to up to £160 at Armoy Mart

Another fine show of 712 head saw fat hoggets sell to £108.

Fat ewes to £98.00.

Breeding sheep made up to £160.

HOGGETS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 28kgs, £108. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 30kgs, £102.50. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 30kgs, £102. Graham Thompson, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £100. Doagh Farmer, 30kgs, £100. Phil McNicholl, Garvagh, 25kgs Blackface, £99.50. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs, £99.00. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £100. Ryan Quinn, Ballymoney, 30kgs, £97.50. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £95.50. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 22kgs, £95.00. P Convery, Cushendun, 22kgs, £93.00. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, 24kgs, £97.50. A Coulter, Doagh, 22kgs, £95.00. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs Blackface, £99.00. Richard Kane, Bushmills, 30kgs, £97.50. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 30kgs, £98.50.

SPRING LAMBS

Trevor Knox, Armoy, 21kgs, £109.00. J Maxwell, Upperlands, 20kgs, £96.50.

FAT EWES

Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £96.50. Barry Dowey, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £98.00. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, crossbreds £90.00. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Texel, £90.50. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, crossbreds £87.00. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Texel’s, £94.00. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, Texels, £86.00. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, crossbreds £87.00. William Elliott, Ballycastle, crossbreds £90.00. E Matthews, Glenarm, Dorset, £82.00. D Smyth, Bushmills, crossbreds £80.50. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £89.00. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, crossbreds £86.00. T Wray, Carnlough, Blackface £83.00.

BREEDING SHEEP

S McKinley, Bushmills, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £160. J Cassley, Armoy, 4 ewes, 8 lambs, £155. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 4 and 4, £130. John McAlister, Glenarffe, Blackface, 4 and 6 lambs, £106, 4 and 6 lambs, £97.00. D McKillop, Cushendall, 2 Blackface ewes, 2 lambs, £105.

Pet lambs sold to £33 with 36 on offer, prices ranged from £15.00-£30.00 in general.

Sale as usual on Wednesday, April 29.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.