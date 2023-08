Beef bred cows sold to a top of £1335 for 598k (223) for an Armagh producer. The same owner received £1195 for 550k (217) and £1235 for 580k (£213). Friesian cows sold to £895 for 512k (175) for a Markethill producer. Fleshed Friesian cows from £136 to £150 per 100 kilos.