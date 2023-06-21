After a successful visit by breeders in April eight bulls and five maiden heifers arrived after a long journey in late May with all the purchases coming from the Solpoll herd of John and William McMordie from Ballygowan.

Herefords are gaining rapid popularity in France with the country hosting the 2022 European Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keen to add proven genetics that will be new to France all six herds purchased at least one bull with nine of the purchases being sired by the herd’s homebred stockbulls, Solpoll 1 Promoter and Solpoll 1 Real Good.

Sylvere and Remi selecting heifers on farm. Picture: John McMordie

Purchased at between 11-16 months they were from some of the leading cow families in the 70 cow herd.

Commenting on the sale John added: “This is our first volume sale of Herefords to mainland Europe since heifers went to Sweden in 1970.

"Being able to supply bulls by different sires was important as was high health status and good Breedplan figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Bulls from the herd regularly sell to Great Britain and Southern Ireland with others having sold to France and Spain in recent years, but with exports from GB to Europe currently more difficult hopefully this is a market that will increase in the coming years.”