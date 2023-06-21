News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

13 Hereford cattle from Northern Ireland join French herds

One of the largest exports of Herefords from Northern Ireland has seen 13 cattle join six herds spread throughout France.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

After a successful visit by breeders in April eight bulls and five maiden heifers arrived after a long journey in late May with all the purchases coming from the Solpoll herd of John and William McMordie from Ballygowan.

Herefords are gaining rapid popularity in France with the country hosting the 2022 European Conference.

Keen to add proven genetics that will be new to France all six herds purchased at least one bull with nine of the purchases being sired by the herd’s homebred stockbulls, Solpoll 1 Promoter and Solpoll 1 Real Good.

Sylvere and Remi selecting heifers on farm. Picture: John McMordieSylvere and Remi selecting heifers on farm. Picture: John McMordie
Sylvere and Remi selecting heifers on farm. Picture: John McMordie
Most Popular

Purchased at between 11-16 months they were from some of the leading cow families in the 70 cow herd.

Commenting on the sale John added: “This is our first volume sale of Herefords to mainland Europe since heifers went to Sweden in 1970.

"Being able to supply bulls by different sires was important as was high health status and good Breedplan figures.

"Bulls from the herd regularly sell to Great Britain and Southern Ireland with others having sold to France and Spain in recent years, but with exports from GB to Europe currently more difficult hopefully this is a market that will increase in the coming years.”

Bulls enjoying their last feed in Northern Ireland. Picture: John McMordieBulls enjoying their last feed in Northern Ireland. Picture: John McMordie
Bulls enjoying their last feed in Northern Ireland. Picture: John McMordie
Related topics:FranceNorthern IrelandHerefordEurope