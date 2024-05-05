Watch more of our videos on Shots!



​

Sponsor Darren Hamill, Wilson Agriculture, with Holstein NI members Wallace Patton and Stuart Smith. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Auctioneer Mark Stewart from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed that the catalogue includes 13 entries from the Glasson (3), Glenhead, Prehen (4), Relough (4) and SBG herds.

The pre-sale show sponsored by Wilson Agriculture will commence at 11.00am, with judging in the capable hands of Adam Watson from the Derrydorragh Herd, Macosquin, Coleraine.

The sale will get underway at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy auction.

The bulls on offer range in age from February 2022 to April 2023, with one boasting a genomic PLI of £722, and others with high PLI values to £639. They are bred from generations of proven cow families with dairy strength, production, components, fertility and longevity.

The catalogue includes sons of top AI sires and stock bulls such Peak Altaalanzo, Winstar Equity P, Denovo 3303 Citizen, Braedale Goldwyn, Seagull Bay Silver, Denovo 17626 Benefit, Progenesis Fellowship, Brenland Denver HHSC and Wiltor Cosmo.

Mark Stewart said: “There is something for everyone. The catalogue features a selection of quality Holstein bulls bred from some of the province’s top cow families. There is an outcross sire from 12 generations of VG and EX dams; and a Goldwyn bred from an EX96 grandam and third dam.”

Further details and catalogues from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, tel: 028 29540269.

Online bidding is also available via www.marteye.ie.

