The online timed auction is running from Friday 26th January and closing Monday 29th January 2024 at 7pm. There will be open viewing at Acton House Farm on Thursday, 25th January from 2-7pm and by appointment on Friday 26 th January.

On sale are bulls by various sires, including Blelack Lord Blackthorn, Lockerley Black Boromir, Gear Blue Moon and Rawburn Jumbo Eric. Performance recording is a priority within the herd and these bulls show impressive EBV’s for calving ease, growth, muscle and terminal and self replacing index’s. All bulls have been semen tested and ready to go into cows.

The Loughans Aberdeen Angus Herd has disease prevention at the forefront. Working with a herd health specialist vet, eradication and vaccination are key to disease prevention and healthy cattle. The herd is a member of the CHeCS-licensed herd health scheme and part of the following programmes:

The Loughans herd sale is offering 14 pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls

- BVD vaccinated monitored free.

- IBR vaccinated monitored free.

- Johnes disease risk-level reduction programme, risk level 2, with a clear qualifying test.

Lot details as below:

LOT 1 – UK9 421615 4569-6: Great framed bull with plenty of height. A strong, growthy bull with a great Aberdeen Angus head. Sired by AI bull Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825. Last weight was 754kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.11kg/day. Great EBV’s for calving ease.

LOT 2 – UK9 421615 4581-4: Tall, long, upstanding, growthy bull with a great temperament. Out of the AI bull Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825. Last weight was 796kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.2kg/day. Positive EBV’s for calving ease.

LOT 3 – UK9 421615 4591-7: Square, correct bull with a great frame and plenty of room for growth. Lacking a little a flesh as was running with heifers until September but is catching up fast. An ET bull out of Rawburn Jumbo Eric and Rawburn Ebony, a much sought after combination. It will be hard to find a better bull for EBV’s. Very strong numbers for growth rate, eye muscle and both terminal and self-replacing index’s and good numbers for calving ease. A rare opportunity to purchase a bull of this quality from these breeding lines. Last weight was 672kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.05kg/day.

LOT 4 – UK9 421615 4576-6: A compact, strong, powerful bull with plenty of length but not extreme. Strong head and a good bone structure. Sired by the sought after Gear Blue Moon N294. Excellent EBV’s all round, especially for growth rate and self-replacing and terminal index’s yet dispite this a great EBV for calving ease. Last weight was 704kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.06kg/day.

LOT 5 – UK9 421615 4560-4: A thick typically Aberdeen Angus bull, well fleshed with a good top line. Finer boned, ideal for heifers. Brilliant EBV’s for calving ease, growth, terminal and self-replacing index’s. Out of the AI bull Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825. Last weight was 714kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.11kg/day.

LOT 6 – UK9 421615 4564-1: A square compact bull with plenty of length. Deep, well-muscled and great confirmation. A very typical Aberdeen Angus head. Out of the AI bull Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825. Last weight was 750kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.18kg/day. Great EBV’s for growth and self-replacing index.

LOT 7 – UK9 421615 4579-2: Square, powerful bull with broad shoulders and backend and depth of body. Very well fleshed and exceptional confirmation. Very typical Aberdeen Angus head. Sired by the sought after Gear Blue Moon N294. This bull has exceptional EBV’s for growth, eye muscle and both terminal and self-replacing index’s. A strong contender for the best bull in the sale!! Last weight was 776kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.16kg/day.

LOT 8 – UK9 421615 4571-1: Loads of length, deep, with a great square back end. Very quiet bull with a great head. A powerful bull with plenty of room to grow. Sired by the sought after Gear Blue Moon N294, with great EBV’s for calving ease. Last weight was 772kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.18kg/day.

LOT 9 – UK9 421615 4593-2: A bull with good length and height but not extreme. A very correct, square bull with plenty of room to develop given his age. Sired by Loughans Panthers V226, a bull with fantastic confirmation. Very good EBV’s for growth and eye muscle. Last weight was 666kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.04kg/day.

LOT 10 – UK9 421615 4566-3: very strong, powerful bull with great length. Growthy, well muscled bull with a great back end and level back. Combined with good EBV’s for calving ease, growth rate and both terminal and self-replacing index’s, this bull has all the characteristics of producing quality calves. Last weight was 828kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.25kg/day. Sired by the sought after Gear Blue Moon N294.

LOT 11 – UK9 421615 4565-2: A deep bodied bull with good length and not overly tall. Good boned structure, a very traditional Aberdeen Angus animal. Out of the AI bull Lockerley Black Boromir, K173 and AAA cow Loughans Eire S826. Last weight was 748kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.12kg/day. Strong EBV’s for calving ease and self replacing index.

LOT 12 – UK9 421615 4563-7: strong, powerful bull with good height and length. Good body and head, typical of the breed. Out of the AI bull Lockerley Black Boromir, K173. Great calving ease EBV’s. Last weight was 746kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.12kg/day.

LOT 13 UK9 421615 4580-3: A tall bull lacking a little length but makes up this with plenty of depth. A good top line, good back end and well fleshed animal with a very typical Aberdeen Angus head. Sired by AI bull Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825. Last weight was 698kg on 28/11/23, with a lifetime LWG of 1.03kg/day.