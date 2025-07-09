14 vehicles damaged in overnight arson attack

Police say 14 vehicles have been damaged in an overnight arson attack in Co Antrim.

Police are appealing for information after reports of the multiple vehicle arson in Lisburn.

Sergeant Wallace said: "Shortly before 1:00am on Wednesday, 9th of July, we received a report that cars were on fire at a property in the Mullaghglass area.

"Police attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have deemed this deliberate ignition and established that 14 vehicles have been damaged as a result.

"We believe the fire was started at approximately 12:40am, an individual enters the area, wearing dark clothing with reflective footwear before setting the cars alight and making off over a fence and onto the road.

"Enquiries are on-going at this stage and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or to anyone who may have relevant video or CCTV footage that could assist in this investigation to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 57 of 09/07/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/