Galbraith is bringing to the market Goatmilk Farm, a compact mixed arable and equestrian farm in Fife with an attractive farmhouse, stables, riding arena and productive land of about 114 acres in all.

Goatmilk Farm is located in an accessible location near Glenrothes in Fife. The farm benefits from fine open views over the surrounding countryside and towards the Firth of Forth.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This property includes a versatile block of productive arable and pasture land, a lovely farmhouse, excellent equestrian facilities and the farm is located with a very an accessible, scenic rural location close to Glenrothes. The equestrian facilities would be well suited to be run either livery business, or for personal use and the buildings if desired do present other development potential which could be converted for a number of uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents. In all this is an exceptionally adaptable and attractive property which will appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

The farmhouse is situated just to the east of the holding and benefits from a south facing outlook towards the Firth of Forth, and is accompanied with its own enclosed garden and various stores to the rear. The farmhouse provides spacious and very well-presented family accommodation over two storeys, including two public rooms and five bedrooms.

The farm buildings are located adjacent to the farmhouse and take the form of the original traditional steading range, part of which has been incorporated into a number of more modern buildings. There is also a large yard area surrounding the buildings which is used for machinery and fodder storage and a floodlit riding arena (30m x 23.25m), with a silica sand and carpet cuttings surface.

The farmland is predominantly down to arable and well suited to growing a range of cereal crops as part of a regular grassland rotation, with the addition of potatoes. The fields adjacent to the steading are down to pasture and used in conjunction with the equestrian enterprise on the farm. The land in Lot 1 extends to 5.73 Ha (14.16 Acres) classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and would be well suited for the grazing of livestock or for equestrian purposes. The land in Lot 2 extends to approximately 40.42 Ha (99.88 Acres) and comprises mainly arable with a small area of permanent pasture land. The farmland is classified as Grade 3.2.

The property is located about one mile from Glenrothes which offers an excellent range of local amenities. The popular county town of Cupar is 15 miles to the north-east with the cities of Edinburgh (30 miles), Dundee (26 miles) and Perth (20 miles) all within comfortable driving distance.

Goatmilk Farm is available to buy through Galbraith either as a whole for offers over £1,380,000, or in two lots as follows:

Lot 1 -- 14.16 acres; the farmhouse; stabling for up to 9 horses and outdoor riding arena; buildings with development potential (subject to necessary consents). Offers Over £595,000.

Lot 2 -- 99.88 acres; Grade 3.2 arable and ploughable pasture ground; area of amenity woodland and grazing land. Offers Over £785,000.

