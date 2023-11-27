Holstein NI’s annual show and sale of pedigree bulls will take place at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 5th December.

Martin Clarke, United Feeds, discusses sponsorship of Holstein NI’s Kilrea bull sale with club president David Perry, and committee member Stuart Smith. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Auctioneer Mark Stewart from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed that the catalogue includes entries from the Inch (2), Keely (2), Prehen (8) and Relough (4) herds.

The pre-sale show sponsored by United Feeds will commence at 11.00am, with judging in the capable hands of Holstein NI president David Perry from Ahoghill. The sale will get underway at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy auction.

The bulls on offer range in age from March 2022 to November 2022, and several boast genomic PLI values up to £725. They are bred from generations of proven cow families with strength, production, fertility and longevity.

Leading cow families represented in the catalogue include Ada, Saskia, Daphne, Crimson, Froukje, Nadja and Raven.

The catalogue includes sons of top AI sires and stock bulls such as Keopon Oh Ryder Red KCBB, Denovo 16429 Hercules, Peak Altazazzle, Bradish Patriot Red, Progenesis Champion Red, Prehen Ringrose, Goonhilly James, Denovo 16325 Sentiment, Dripps Rio, Annandale Santos, Drouner K&L Chase, Progenesis Mahomes A2A2, Boghill Glamour Applaud and Winstar Equity P.

Mark Stewart said: “There is something for everyone. The catalogue features pure-bred Holstein bulls, red carrier bulls and several lots offer a blend of quality Friesian and Holstein genetics.”

Inch Genetics based at Downpatrick is offering Inch Password (lot 2). He was sired by Bradish Patriot Red and is bred from Inch Hylke Daphne 12EX91 2E who has produced over 50 tonnes of milk with an average of 5% butterfat and 3.62% protein. Inch Password has a genomic proof, and is a maternal brother to the high genomic milk bull Inch Jigsaw at Cogent.

William Black from Coleraine is offering the fourteen-month-old bull (lot 10) Keely Santos Lincoln. This black bull boasts good conformation and was sired by Annandale Santos. His dam Keely Hebron Libby VG87 produced 9,981kgs at 5.33% butterfat and 3.64% protein in her third lactation.

The McLean family’s offering includes the Keopon Oh Ryder Red KCBB son Relough Cornflour ET PLI £598 (lot 9), and Relough Crimsapp PLI £671 (lot 15) by Boghill Glamour Applaud. Both young bulls are bred from the 47 star brood cow Relough Supershot Crimson SP EX92(2) who produced 90 tonnes of milk in her first four lactations. This influential cow has to date bred five EX and 9 VG daughters, and is the dam of Relough Clincher at Genus ABS.

Stuart Smith’s entry includes Prehen Mystify GPLI £725 (lot 1) the highest genomic PLI bull in the catalogue. This Peak Altazazzle son is bred from the high index heifer Elm J Myway, one of the elite donor females at Altapeak Genetics. His dam is a sister to Peak Marge who bred the top selling bull Peak Altawheelhouse.

Also from Stuart Smith are Prehen Fairbanks GPLI £593 (lot 13) and Prehen Fortified GPLI £664 (lot 6), both are descendants of the home-bred 59 star brood cow Prehen Goldwyn Froukje LP90 EX94(4), nominated Global Cow of the Year in 2018.