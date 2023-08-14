The annual Ardaragh tractor run took place last Thursday night.
This event, held outside Rathfriland, Co Down, was well supportd. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
David and Rachel Moffett looking forward to the tractor run. Pictire: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Darren Megaw and Abigail Murray ready to start. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Rodney Hamilton ready for the start. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Mayia and Georgia Macauley arrive for the tractor run. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell