Lloyd Toal and Robb Spiers at the tractor run at Ardarragh. Pic: Billy Maxwell
16 pictures from Ardaragh tractor run in Co Down

The annual Ardaragh tractor run took place last Thursday night.
By Billy Maxwell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:32 BST

This event, held outside Rathfriland, Co Down, was well supportd. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

David and Rachel Moffett looking forward to the tractor run. Pictire: Billy Maxwell

David and Rachel Moffett looking forward to the tractor run. Pictire: Billy Maxwell

Darren Megaw and Abigail Murray ready to start. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Darren Megaw and Abigail Murray ready to start. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Rodney Hamilton ready for the start. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Rodney Hamilton ready for the start. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Mayia and Georgia Macauley arrive for the tractor run. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Mayia and Georgia Macauley arrive for the tractor run. Pic: Billy Maxwell

