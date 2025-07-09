16-year-old girl dies in Co Down accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 10:10 BST
Jaidyn Riceplaceholder image
Jaidyn Rice
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can sadly confirm a 16-year-old girl has died following a road traffic collision in Bangor on Tuesday, 8th July.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.55pm of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the West Circular Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“She was 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice from the Bangor area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1774 08/07/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Related topics:Police Service of Northern IrelandPolice
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice