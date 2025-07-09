16-year-old girl dies in Co Down accident

Jaidyn Rice

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can sadly confirm a 16-year-old girl has died following a road traffic collision in Bangor on Tuesday, 8th July.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.55pm of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the West Circular Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“She was 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice from the Bangor area.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1774 08/07/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/