Harold Graham and Desmond Hamilton shelter from the rain at Aughnaskeagh tractor run last Thursday night

17 pictures from Aughnaskeagh tractor run

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:58 BST
The damp conditions failed to deter the 60 or so tractor owners who turned out for a tractor run at Aughnaskeagh outside Dromara last night.

Local photographer Billy Maxwell braved the rain to snap some of those who turned out.

Gary Elliott ready for the tractor run at Aughnaskeagh

Gary Elliott ready for the tractor run at Aughnaskeagh Photo: Billy Maxwell

Willie John Corbett well wrapped for the wet night at Aughnaskeagh

Willie John Corbett well wrapped for the wet night at Aughnaskeagh Photo: Billy Maxwell

Derek Sloan

Derek Sloan Photo: Billy Maxwell

Lawrence and Sloane Browne

Lawrence and Sloane Browne Photo: Billy Maxwell

