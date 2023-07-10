News you can trust since 1963
Frank McCaughan and Ian Cusick pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIAFrank McCaughan and Ian Cusick pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
19 pictures from the John Cusick Memorial Tractor Run

There was a large turnout for the recent John Cusick Memorial Tractor Run.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST

The event was held in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school.

PICTURES: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Carol Horman, Joyce Hutchinson and Heather McLean pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Carol Horman, Joyce Hutchinson and Heather McLean pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Jonathan and Chloe Cusick pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Jonathan and Chloe Cusick pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTUR: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTUR: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

George Wright pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

George Wright pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

