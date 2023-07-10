There was a large turnout for the recent John Cusick Memorial Tractor Run.
The event was held in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school.
PICTURES: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
1. Carol Horman Joyce Hutchinson and Heather McLean Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower school PICTURE MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Carol Horman, Joyce Hutchinson and Heather McLean pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: mcauley multimedia
2. Jonathan and Chloe Cusick Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower school PICTURE MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Jonathan and Chloe Cusick pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower school PICTURE MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTUR: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. George Wright Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower school PICTURE MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
George Wright pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy with all proceeds going to the Castle Tower school. PICTURE: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia