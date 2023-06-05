News you can trust since 1963
NationalWorldTV

19 pictures of award winning cattle at Lurgan show

There was a fine display of award winning cattle at this year’s Lurgan Show.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

As always the classes were well represented by breeders right across Northern Ireland.

The classes were sponsored by Danske Bank.

Rachel Jordan, from Waringstown, and judge Sam Martin, with her Beef Shorthorn breed champion. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson

Sisters Faith and Grace Elwood, from Crossgar, with their British Blues that won the overall Pairs championship at Lurgan Show. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson

Gary McClelland, from Kilcoo, and judge Michael Diamond, with Mr McClelland's breed champion Blonde bull. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson

Ruth Bleakley, from Clogher, and judge Sam Martin, pictured with her reserve champion in the Beef Shorthorn class at Lurgan Show. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson

