Alongside farming’s core sectors including dairy, beef, sheep and arable there is also a celebration of new entrants coming into the industry, a wealth of diversification businesses, families across multiple generations and social media influencers.

The awards also highlight some of the most sophisticated technology leading some of the industry’s most exciting initiatives in food production and management.

Organised by Agriconnect, parent company of Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and Dairy Farmer, the British Farming Awards is supported by Morrisons.

The finalist of the British Farming Awards have been announced

Now entering its 11th year, the British Farming Awards has become a nationally recognised event showcasing hundreds of British food and drink producers undertaking fantastic work across the sector.

Last year, the event welcomed more than 820 farmers and industry professionals to the Vox in Birmingham, which will once again play host to this year’s event taking place on October, 19.

A further two special recognition awards – Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture and Farmers Guardian Farming Hero – will be announced during the awards evening.

Farmers Guardian Editor, Olivia Midgley, said: "The awards recognise individuals who are driving their businesses forward with integrity and acumen, against an ever-changing political and economic landscape. Our finalists demonstrate resilience and tenacity to exemplary standards."

Sophie Throup, Technical and Sustainability Director, Manufacturing, at Morrisons said: "As long-term supporters of British Farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for the work they continue to do in these challenging times. We are pleased to once again be supporting the British Farming Awards, recognising the effort, care, innovation and skills which British farmers put into making and providing the food we are all proud of. "

For more information on the awards and information on the finalists, visit www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk

The awards welcomed individual entries but also nominations from fellow professionals and peers.

Agricultural Student of the Year, sponsored by AGCO: Stephen Evans, Harper Adams University; Daisy Haigh, Nottingham Trent University; Naomi Ramsay, Scotland’s Rural College; Isla Soutter, Harper Adams University

Agri-Tech Innovator of the Year: James Duke, A.D.F Milking, Sussex; Thorvald, Saga Robotics, Lincolnshire; The I.A.G. Team, Innovation Agritech Group, Berkshire; Dr Vincent Martinez, Dyneval – Semen Quality Analysis, Midlothian

Arable Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Kramp: Colin Chappell, Chappell Farms, Lincolnshire; Ed Horton, S.S. Horton and Sons, Gloucestershire; Nick Padwick, Ken Hill Farms and Estate, Norfolk; Oliver Scott, Woodlands Farm, Bradford Farming LLP, Shropshire

Beef Farmer of the Year, sponsored by ABP: Paul Coates, P. Coates, Cumbria; Neil Davies, Cefnllan Livestock, Powys; Helen Parr and Daniel Fabb, D.R.A. Fabb Contractors, Cambridgeshire; Greg and Rowan Pickstock, G. and D. Pickstock, Powys

Contractor of the Year, sponsored by Kuhn: James Dodson, VineWorks, Sussex; George and Jonathan Fraser, A. and R. Fraser, Wiltshire; Kevin Heywood, A.J. Heywood and Sons, Cornwall; Bruce Wilson, B.C. Wilson, Yorkshire

Dairy Farmer of the Year, sponsored by KW: Richard Beck, J.S. and S.M. Beck and Son, Cheshire; Katherine Jenkinson, Katherine’s Jersey Milk, Cumbria; Patrick Morris-Eyton, Morris-Eyton and Son, Cumbria; Nathan Utting, D-Agri-S, Suffolk

Digital Innovator of the Year, sponsored by Ecosyl: Ally Hunter-Blair, Born Mucky: Life on the Farm, Herefordshire; Stephanie Powell, Farming Facebook Fireside Chat, Monmouthshire; Matt Slack, E.V. Slack and Sons Master Butchers, Yorkshire; Tom Ware, Just Talk Agriculture, Lincolnshire

Diversification of the Year (Small to Medium), sponsored by NFU Mutual: Tamara and Tracey Alexander, The Friesian Experience, Cumbria; Amy Bateman, Amy Bateman Photography, Cumbria; Charlie Bowling, Farmer Strong, Lancashire; Holly Brooks, Popell Barns Mobile Farm, Hampshire

Diversification of the Year (Large): Chris, Sue and Thomas Heseltine, J.G.E. Heseltine and Son, Yorkshire; Roger, Robert and David Nicholson, Cannon Hall Farm, Yorkshire; David Rawlings, D.A. and S. Rawlings, Yorkshire; Emily and Charlie Woodall, The Barn KT9, London

Family Farming Business of the Year, sponsored by Goodyear: The Beaumont family, Gowbarrow Hall Farm, Cumbria; The Billings family, Manby Grange, Lincolnshire; The Brown family, Bluebell Dairy, Derbyshire; The Pemberton family, Pemberton’s Farm Shop and Dairies, Lancashire

Farm Worker of the Year, sponsored by Isuzu: Holly Atkinson, Carswell Farms, Devon; Jack Marlow, Moulton College, Northamptonshire; Sam Mosford, G.A. Glassford and A. Stones, Cheshire; Nick Tucker, Wastenage Farms, Devon

Grassland Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Germinal: Andrew, Marisa and Kirstie Baird, J.P. Baird, Lanarkshire; John Fare, Fare Farms, Lancashire; Chris and Bella Mossman, Mossman Farming, Ceredigion; Graham Parks, G. Parks, Cheshire

New Entrants Award: Against the Odds, sponsored by Massey Ferguson: Damian Barson, Tessleymoor Farm, Yorkshire; Alex Crawley, Grazing Management, Gloucestershire; Jason and Amelia Greenway, Springwater Farm, Devon; Adam and Lucy Johnstone, J.B. Countryside Services, Hampshire

Sheep Farmer of the Year, sponsored by SAI Global: Alwyn Phillips, Penygelli, Gwynedd; Robert and Becca Rennie, Rennie Livestock, Roxburghshire; Matthew and David Roberts, D.W. and A. Roberts and Son, Flintshire; Andrew Smith, T.H. and J.P. Case, Somerset

Sustainable Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank: Paul Coates, P. Coates, Cumbria; Martin, Juliette and Matt Lines, M.T. Lines and Partners, Cambridgeshire; Guy Prudom, P. Prudom and Son, Yorkshire; David Shelton, Shoby Priory Agricultural

Flying the Flag for British Agriculture, sponsored by Eternit: This award recognises an individual or group of people who strive to make a positive difference to the lives of others during times of uncertainty or adversity. They may also be campaigning to raise awareness to the wider industry and beyond. The winner will be announced on the evening of the awards.