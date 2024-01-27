2024 annual VI operator roadshows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The workshops are being delivered jointly by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and CAFRE at various locations around Northern Ireland.

The numbers attending each workshop are limited and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

This is your opportunity to collect your CPD points at a venue near you.

How to book your place?

An online booking fee of £20 per delegate will apply.

Booking is via the UFU website;

www.ufuni.org (events and training tab).

This fee covers administration and materials. Tea and coffee will be provided on arrival. Lunch is available at the venue at the participant’s own cost.

Dates and venues, commencing at 10am:

- 30 January 2024, Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine

- 6 February 2024, Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff

- 7 February 2024, Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie

- 8 February 2024, ATEK building, Armagh (focus on mushroom and apple

sectors)

- 14 February 2024, Rice’s Hotel, Poyntzpass

- 15 February 2024, Frenchs, Clough

- 27 February 2024, Greenmount Campus, CAFRE

There are 10 NRoSO CPD points available and BASIS Professional Register

CPD points have been applied for.

Note: Payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

If you are having difficulty booking online, please contact UFU HQ on 028 9037

0222.

Pictured right:

Front row – Robin Bolton, CAFRE agriculture senior advisor, Leigh McClean, CAFRE agriculture advisor and Christopher Gill, UFU seeds and cereals chair.