2024 Basic Payment Scheme Entitlement Transfer window closing soon

Farmers are being reminded that any Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) Entitlement Transfers for this year must be completed by midnight Thursday 2 May 2024.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:03 BST
BPS entitlements form the basis of the BPS annual payment, and they can be transferred between farm businesses by inheritance, sale, lease, or gift.

To complete Entitlement Transfers, applications should be submitted via DAERA online Services at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services.

Farm businesses must activate all their entitlements in at least one scheme year over any two-year period, except in cases of force majeure or exceptional circumstance. Any entitlement (or fraction of an entitlement) that remains unused for two consecutive years is at risk of being confiscated from the business.

Further information and guidance on entitlements and transfers can be accessed via: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/landing-pages/area-based-schemes.

Assistance is also available via our Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848. A dedicated team of advisors are available Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm to assist with queries.