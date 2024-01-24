22 pictures from this week's Ulster Grassland Society Conference
This year’s Ulster Grassland Society Conference focused on the theme “Setting up the business for the future” with over 100 delegates attending on the day to be challenged and informed by an impressive lineup of speakers from England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland.
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:16 GMT
The Conference took place on Tuesday 23rd January at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim where Society Members firstly held their AGM. Reports from the Society’s Secretary George Reid and Treasurer Neville Graham highlighted another successful year with a number of farm walks and events held during 2023.
Pictures by McAuley Multimedia
