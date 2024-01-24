News you can trust since 1963
22 pictures from this week's Ulster Grassland Society Conference

This year’s Ulster Grassland Society Conference focused on the theme “Setting up the business for the future” with over 100 delegates attending on the day to be challenged and informed by an impressive lineup of speakers from England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:16 GMT

The Conference took place on Tuesday 23rd January at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim where Society Members firstly held their AGM. Reports from the Society’s Secretary George Reid and Treasurer Neville Graham highlighted another successful year with a number of farm walks and events held during 2023.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia

Listening intently to the speakers

Listening intently to the speakers Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Ross Beattie with Mark Forsythe and John Egerton

Ross Beattie with Mark Forsythe and John Egerton Photo: freelance

Attending the conference

Attending the conference Photo: freelance

Chatting at the conference

Chatting at the conference Photo: freelance

