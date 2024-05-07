The 22,000gns led the all-breeds trade at this multibreed sale, and set a new Simmental record top price at this May fixture when eclipsing the 16,000gns mark set just last year. Records tumbled on the day with the £6720 average for the bulls sold being a new record Simmental mark for this May fixture, smashing last year’s record figure by £892. 22 out of 25 bulls forward sold in the ring with two further bulls sold post sale to give an overall clearance of 96%.

October 2022 born, Denizes New Orleans, a heifer’s calf and a first prize winner in the pre-sale show, is by the prolific Denizes Hamish and out of the Blackford Galaxy daughter Denizes Melody 39th.

Purchasing the top price bull, who carried strong performance figures and a depth of breeding, was commercial producer Alan Wright who runs 70 Simmental females, 15/16ths bred towards pure, in a closed herd at St Mungos Farm, West Lundie, Argaty, Doune.

Speaking after the sale Mr Wright said: “This is just a tremendous Simmental bull with the muscle and length that we look for. He’s got a great depth of breeding on both sides of his pedigree and we like Denizes Hamish in himself and the progeny he’s consistently breeding and being brought forward to sale.”

Of the 22,000gns price Mr Wright went on to say: “When you see a bull of this quality then you have to try and buy him! If you look at the price of the first ten heifers a bull like this will breed that’s how we look to value him. In 2017 we paid 18,000gns for Manor Park Hayden, and he’s a similar bull to the eye that’s bred really well for us and really retained his muscle. Denizes New Orleans is home, settled in really well, and we’re delighted to have him.”

From their 70 females the Wrights sell bulling heifers privately with bullocks going fat to both ABP and Dunbia. The 22,000gns figure is also believed to be the top price to date for a Simmental bull sold to a commercial producer.

It’s been a remarkable start to the sale year for the prolific Denizes herd who in February sold the Denizes Hamish son, Denizes Nugget, for 37,000gns with five Hamish sons in all grossing £88,200 to average a mighty £17,640. In October this year the Denizes herd will be holding a production sale at Stirling of some 50 head.

Taking the second top price of 8500gns was Braidwood Nero 22 (P) from Ms L J Moffat of Innerwick Farm, Innerwick, Dunbar.

In the pre-sale show judged by Jonny Hazelton of the noted Ranfurly herd, Colhannon House, Dungannon, this August 2022 born bull has stood Reserve Overall Champion. Sired by Wolfstar Jimmy Choo and out of the German Promi daughter Braidwood Freckles, this bull went to Douganhill Farms, Palnackie, Castle Douglas. Douganhill Farms run a beef and sheep enterprise, consisting of 200 Spring calving cows plus heifers and 70 autumn calving cows. The cows are a mixture of Limousin X and Simmental X South Devon, with Simmental bulls used breed herd replacements.

Commenting on their purchase, David MacTaggart said: “I liked Nero’s, length, power, milk figures, ease of calving and an added bonus is that he is Polled. The plan from here is that Nero will be being going out to cows in June for next year’s spring calving and also again in October for next year’s autumn calving.”

At 8000gns was Braegarrie Northern Light 22 from DL & S Currie, Pinclanty, Pinmore, Girvan. November 2022 born, this bull is sired by Overhill House Link, and is out of Braegarrie Jenna, a Keeldrum Geronimo daughter. Northern Light, who carried good Calving Ease Direct figures, sold to Gartincaber Farms, Auchmar, Drymen.

Bringing another strong line up of five Simmental bulls to Stirling was the Islavale herd of Mr WS Stronach, Berryleys Farm, Keith, Banff. Their leading sale price was the 7000gns paid for the October 2022 born Islavale Niko 22. This calf is sired by Coose Lincoln (ET) EX 90, and is out of Islavale Freda EX 91. With the highest Maternal (Milk) figure in the catalogue of +15, in the breed’s top 1%, Islavale Niko 22 was bought by Mountquhanie Farms, By Cupar, Fife. Other Islavale bulls on the day made 6000gns x2; 5000gns; and 4800gns to gross £30,240 and average £6048. At the 6000gns mark was the pre-sale show Overall Champion Islavale Norse 22, a Shacon Hannibal son who sold to Orkney when being purchased by Vestrafiold Farm Ltd, Vestrafiold House, Sandwick, Orkney.

Also at the 7000gns mark was the homozygous polled bull Kilbride Farm Nemo 22 (PP) (TM), from WH Robson & Sons, Doagh, Ballyclare. By the imported bull Flop Agrochyt, whose first son at sale sold for 11,000gns in February, Kilbride Farm Nemo 22 (PP) (TM) is out of Kilbride Farm Fanni 71K (PP). With a top 1% Calving Ease Direct figure of +9.2, this bull went to the Borders when selling to T Tennant, Gilmanscleugh, Ettrick, Selkirk.

Three bulls made 6500gns. The first of these was the stylish Broombrae Norseman N18 22 (P), from Messrs Gordon L Clark, Auchtermuchty, Cupar, Fife, who stood second in his class to the Overall Reserve Champion. September 2022 born, this heterozygous polled bull is by the imported Egebjerggards Pesto, and is out of Broombrae Delight J5, a Corskie Elgin J5 daughter. Purchasing this bull was the Firm of Spence, Balgassie Farm, Aberlemno, Forfar. This latest sale followed hard on the heels of February where the Broombrae herd sold a bull for 11,000gns and to an Australian purchaser. The second and final part of the Broombrae Herd Dispersal will be held at Stirling in October.

Also at the 65000gns mark was Delfur Nemesis 22 from Delfur Farms, Dundurcas Farm House, Aberlour. Sired by Innerwick Ivor 17 and out of Delfur Weigela D101, Nemesis 22 was described as ‘a young bull with great length and style.’ Buying this bull was AJ Stephen, Hatton Cottage, Dallas, Forres, Morayshire.

A strong sale right to the end, the final 6500gns call came for the last bull in the sale in the shape of Overhill House Patrick 23 from Richard McCulloch, Armadale, West Lothian. January 2023 born this bull is by Corskie Lambe 20, and is out of Overhill House Italia. In November last year as a young calf, Overhill House Patrick 23 had stood as Reserve Junior Male Champion at the Stars of the Future Calf Show. Purchasing this bull, who carried a top 5% breed figure of +11 for Maternal (Milk), was Glenure Estate Limited, Glasdrum, Fasnacloich, Appin, Argyll.

AVERAGES

22 Bulls £6720 (+£892)

OTHER LEADING BULL PRICES INCLUDED:

6,000gns Lot 426 Delfur Nightrider sold to T Walker, Newton of Mountblairy, Eden, Banff

6,000gns Lot 444 Islavale Norse sold to Vestrafiold Farm Ltd, Vestrafiold House, Sandwick, Orkney

6,000gns Lot 445 Islavale Neville 2 sold to R&D Farquar, Tewel Farm, Stonehaven, Kincardineshire

5,500gns Lot 425 Pitgaveny Northstar sold to G & A Milne, Standingstones, Durris, Banchory

5,500gns Lot 430 Islavale Nickel sold to GT & S Coghill, Muce, Birsay, Orkney

5,000gns Lot 416 Boswell Ninja sold to WB & AD Robertson, Balneathill Farm, Kinnesswood, Kinross

5,000gns Lot 418 Tillyeve Noah sold to MJ & C Hutchinson, Falahill Farm, Heriot

5,000gns Lot 450 Colfield Nitro sold to J Pate & Partners, Helmburn, Ettrick Bridge, Selkirk

5,000gns Lot 453 Overhill House Pilot sold to J Pate & Partners, Nettlingflat Farm, Heriot, Midlothian