Ollardale is a farming co-operative buying group of around 100 local farmers who endeavour to obtain competitive bulk buying prices for their members under the guidance of their board of

directors.

They annually donate to local charities and this year the Laurel House Cancer Unit at Antrim Area Hospital was gifted £1,000.

Vice chairman Roy McLean welcomed those in attendance and accountant for the Society James Gage of Johnston Kennedy Accountants summarised the accounts for year end 2023, thanking secretary Heather Patterson for her assistance in maintaining account records.

Heather then informed of the successful year of trading with all members benefiting from purchased animal feeds, fertiliser, dosing stuffs, dairy chemicals and fuel totaling over £6,500,000.

Guest speaker Andrew Wright shared his experience of being a dairy farmer, inventor in his electronics business and social media agri-influencer. His contribution and informative talk was appreciated by all.

Three directors Denis Boyd, Alistair Clements and Stephen Weatherup were re-appointed as directors for a further three years.