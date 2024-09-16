25th anniversary of Loughs Agency celebrated at major international conference in Derry
The main aim of the two-day conference, which took place at the Everglades Hotel, was to gather global expertise and knowledge on cross-border co-operation and governance, with a view to ensuring the protection of water, aquatic and marine systems around the world.
Speakers from a variety of institutions in this niche subject area attended and delivered presentations on the complex matter of transboundary water bodies, which includes the Foyle and Carlingford Loughs. Loughs Agency are responsible for the management and protection of these loughs.
The event also provided the opportunity for extensive dialogue and discussion. Delegates took part in engaging breakout sessions which focused on how decisions made now can impact on future generations and the next 25 years.
Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We are currently facing many environmental challenges, and one of the most pressing issues is how we manage transboundary water resources.
“This symposium provides a welcome platform for some of the most distinguished voices in the industry to share their expertise and build partnerships so that we can better protect our marine ecosystems through collaborative governance.
“As one of the North South cross-border bodies established under the Good Friday Agreement, Loughs Agency has been actively engaged in this work for 25 years. I would like to congratulate them on their milestone anniversary and thank them for putting together this wonderful event today.”
Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome so many distinguished guests to the heart of the Foyle catchment area to take part in this milestone conference.
“Transboundary water bodies such as Foyle and Carlingford are vital sources of freshwater for millions of people, but complex governance issues often ensue. Effective management of these resources is essential for ensuring water security and environmental sustainability.
“As one of the longest-established cross-border environmental management and protection agencies in Europe, it has been Loughs Agency’s pleasure to host such a productive two days of engagement with our peers at a time when we also celebrate our own 25th anniversary.”
Further information on the work of Loughs Agency can be found at loughs-agency.org.