27 Awards for Northern Ireland's Best-Kept Beaches and Marinas

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful announced that 18 beaches and marinas at home earned the prestigious Blue Flag Award distinction after reaching world-class standards in criteria that includes water quality, safety, accessibility, cleanliness and environmental education.

A further nine beaches received Seaside Awards, the UK’s mark of quality that ensures visitors are guaranteed to find a clean, safe, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch.

Seven Seaside Award sites returned excellent water-quality results, while two more rated as good, the second highest classification in this area.

Mid Ulster District Council representatives, including Chair, Cllr Cora Curry, pictured with Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. Mid Ulster District Council were awarded a Blue Flag. Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Cllr Cora Curry; Cormac McLaughlin; Dr Ian Humphreys

The benchmarks for blue spaces were shared across councils, with Causeway Coast and Glens claiming 12 awards and Mid and East Antrim landing three Blue Flags and three Seaside Awards.

There were also five flags for aquatic spots in Ards and North Down, and three wins for beaches in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Ballyronan Marina in Mid Ulster retained its Blue Flag status for the 14th consecutive year.

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said:

Representatives of Ards and North Down Borough Council, including the mayor, Cllr Karen Douglas, pictured with Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. Ards and North Down Borough Council were awarded Seaside Awards. Judith Hammond; Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Cllr Karen Douglas; Dr Ian Humphreys

"We are extremely pleased that 27 beaches and marinas have achieved either a Blue Flag Award or Seaside Award.

"Each flag is a symbol that these special places are managed to an excellent standard and an important trust signal to the public that they can expect a high-quality experience when they visit one of these award-winning sites.

"At a time when budgets are tight and difficult decisions are never far away, we want to thank councils and other organisations for continuing to invest in our beaches and marinas that are much loved and valued by tourists and people at home alike."

Owen Lyttle, DAERA’s Director of Marine and Fisheries said: “We are delighted to see so many beaches and marinas awarded for their excellent environmental management.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council representatives pictured with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful staff. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council were awarded both Blue Flags and Seaside Awards. Steven Bailie, Karena Catterson, Dr Ian Humphreys , Front: Nadine McAuley

"The assessment of water quality is a core component of these Awards and highlights that Northern Ireland continues to have some of the cleanest beaches and marinas in the world.

"We will keep working with all those who help to manage these valuable blue spaces to ensure that Northern Ireland continues to have beaches and marinas we can be proud of,” Owen Lyttle added.

Beach and marina operators and Mayors from across councils were invited to collect the awards at a presentation ceremony in The Arcadia, Portrush on 25 May.

The occasion was organised by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, who manage the accreditations locally.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council representative, James Loughran pictured with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful staff. Newry, Mourne and Down District Council were awarded Blue Flags. James Loughran; Dr Stephen McGirr; Dr Ian Humphreys; Nadine McAuley

The award-winning locations will now have their respective flags in place for the duration of the Northern Ireland bathing season, which runs from 01 June to 15 September.

To see the full list of Blue Flag Award and Seaside Award winners, visit www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org