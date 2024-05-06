Councillor Ian Wilson

The development was brought forward by Newry-based construction firm, Kelly Brothers.

The site is located in the immediate vicinity of New-Bridge Integrated College and St Francis Primary School and just 500m from Main Street in Loughbrickland.

The development will deliver a range of three and four-bedroom houses with a design mix to include 20 two-storey semi-detached and 10 detached homes across the site. The homes have been sympathetically designed to include the use of traditional brick and render to deliver a high-quality finish which each house also availing of generous amenity space provision.

Ronan Kelly, Managing Director of Kelly Brothers Ltd, commented: “Kelly Brothers continually strive to develop and deliver homes that set new standards for quality and design. We’re delighted to see that the members of the Planning Committee were able to unanimously support the proposals. These 30 new homes will provide much needed housing quality, outdoor amenity space and connectivity which will support the development of Loughbrickland.

"We’re proud of our track record across NI and with the scheme now approved, I look forward to getting the team out on site as soon as possible in order to deliver these high-quality new homes for the local community.”

Councillor Ian Wilson, local Councillor for Banbridge DEA, added: “This is a well thought out development and its design ticks all the boxes. Being sited so close to Saint Francis Primary School and New Bridge Integrated College, these 30 new high-quality homes will undoubtedly prove to be very popular. The new footpath and pedestrian links to the Donard View Road and Poyntzpass Road will provide a much needed safe and convenient means of access for schoolchildren and prospective residents and enhance the connectivity of Loughbrickland. I look forward to seeing work on the site commence as soon as possible.”

John Bronte, Senior Planner at Turley, stated: “Having supported this application through the planning process, it is always satisfying to see an approval issued by the Planning Committee. Housing demand across NI has never been higher and it is critical that we continue to deliver high-quality housing developments such as this across all available lands where appropriate, in order to meet that demand.”