300 jobs available at the Jobs, Support and Training Fair in Bangor
Then don’t miss Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Jobs, Support and Training Fair at Bangor Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex on Wednesday 6 November between 10am and 2pm.
The Labour Market Partnership’s free-to-attend event will provide support and raise awareness of local employment opportunities. Support agencies will be on hand to help with career guidance and development as well as interview techniques. You can find out what sector best suits your skills and interests, get advice on starting your own business, and find out more about apprenticeship opportunities.
Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Department for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said:
“The Jobs, Support and Training Fair will have around 300 jobs on offer across several industries. They range from catering assistants to drivers, forklift drivers, warehouse operatives, administration, customer service and more. The Fair provides an unmissable opportunity for those looking to unlock their potential and secure their next career move.”
Help with travel costs is available for those in receipt of benefits, and local Jobs and Benefits offices can provide more details. The event is free to attend and no booking is necessary. For more information, visit www.andbusiness.co.uk/andlmp.