NI farmers turned out to protest at the family farm taxNI farmers turned out to protest at the family farm tax
NI farmers turned out to protest at the family farm tax

32 pictures from the UFU organised family farm tax protest tractor

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 25th Jan 2025, 15:55 BST
Hundreds of farmers have taken part in a series of tractor protests across Northern Ireland.

The seven events across the six counties were organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union as part of a UK wide day of action, to protest against the changes to inheritance tax which will have a huge impact on farm families across the UK.

The Co Down event began from the Eikon Centre, outside Lisburn, with two runs – to Banbridge and Saintfield.

The first vehicle sets off on the Banbridge route

1. IMG_0299.jpg

The first vehicle sets off on the Banbridge route Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
There was a massive turnout for the two Co Down tractor protests

2. IMG_0263.jpg

There was a massive turnout for the two Co Down tractor protests Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Farmers arrived from 12.30pm onwards at the Eikon Centre

3. IMG_0291.jpg

Farmers arrived from 12.30pm onwards at the Eikon Centre Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
The Saintfield bound convoy gets underway

4. IMG_0296.jpg

The Saintfield bound convoy gets underway Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:UFUNorthern IrelandUlster Farmers' UnionLisburnBanbridgeSaintfield
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice