49 entries for Northern Ireland Charolais National Show

The one-day event supported by primary sponsor, Bank of Ireland, will take place at Clogher Valley Agricultural Show on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

The Clogher Valley Show is organised and run by The Clogher Valley Agricultural Society Ltd.

Clogher Valley Show expects 20,000 visitors on average arrive to the 60-acre site each year. Welcoming 600 cattle, 500 sheep, 1,000 horses and hundreds of trade stands, the Clogher Valley Show is a family day out, filled with activities, competitions, education and plenty of surprises.

NI Charolais Club Vice Chairman, Harry Heron pictured with Bank Of Ireland Agri Business Manager for NI, Richard Primrose. Pic: Charolais Club

Judging of the Charolais cattle will begin at 9.30am sharp.

Judge for the 2023 national show is Mr David Erskine, Crosses, Ballybay Road, Co. Monaghan.

David keeps 50 suckler cows, 30 of which are pedigree Charolais farmed under the Fieldview prefix.

David is also an Irish Charolais Cattle Society Council member.

A special thanks is given from Vice Chairman of the NICC, Harry Heron to Bank of Ireland representative Richard Primrose for their continued support of the NI Charolais Club National Show. Pic: Charolais Club

David is a third-generation farmer and has a long-standing association with Charolais cattle, beginning back when he operated a dry stock enterprise.

Around 1996, David bought his first pedigree Charolais with the herd successfully expanding from then on.

The Fieldview herd receives top prices for Bulls at the Charolais Christmas Cracker in December, and the premier sale in the spring, both in Elphin Mart, along with other sales in Tullamore.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club National Show will comprise of 17 Charolais cattle classes including Charolais cattle of all ages- cows, seniors, intermediate and junior heifers and bulls and the best pair of Charolais cattle owned by an exhibitor.

The NI Charolais Club had an extremely successful National Show last year at Castlewellan Agricultural Show which was made even more special as it coincided with the Charolais World Congress which visited Northern Ireland from the 15th-17th July 2022 and welcomed people from all over the world.

The last National Show was held at Clogher Valley Agricultural Show in 2019 was a huge success, and this year’s event is shaping up to be just as successful.

The NI Charolais Club is excited about the forthcoming National Show and are delighted to confirm that 49 entries have been received from breeders throughout Northern Ireland.

They would like to take this opportunity to thank principal sponsor, Bank of Ireland. With a dedicated Agri Business Advisor in each county, your local Agri Business Advisor is ready to take your call.

They would like to take this opportunity to thank principal sponsor, Bank of Ireland.