After a week of celebrations marking the 50th Anniversary of Harrison & Hetherington’s move to Borderway Mart in Carlisle, the UK’s leading livestock auctioneers have commemorated their Borderway birthday with a Breakfast Reception and a sale opened by special guest auctioneer Michael Dickie.

On the exact day 50 years after the first sale at Borderway, a Breakfast Reception brought together a living history of the mart’s first half century, including retired colleagues, staff, current board members and executives from all H&H businesses, and staff who have served 20 years or more with Harrison & Hetherington.

H&H Managing Director Scott Donaldson paid tribute to the guests and to those no longer present who had helped to build Borderway into the most respected and successful livestock trading hub in the UK. Scott then invited the day’s guest of honour to start the bidding for the first lot in the Breeding Sheep Sale that opened the day’s business at 10.30am.

Michael Dickie was an auctioneer with Harrison & Hetherington when the mart opened 50 years ago to the day, and he had clearly forgotten none of his skills. Under his hammer went a Suffolk ewe from Glynis and Taylor Soulsby from Williamsgill Farm, Temple Sowerby, Penrith, great supporters of Borderway Mart, which sold for £440 all in all a tremendous result!

Michael Dickie, Scott Donaldson and Isabelle McVitie

“It was a privilege to be asked to auction that first lot,” he said afterwards, “and as I expected it brought back many memories of those exciting early days.”

“This was a very fitting end to our week,” said Scott Donaldson. “Borderway is first and foremost a trading hub for the livestock farming community, and our success over the past 50 years has been built on providing the best possible platform for farmers and breeders to sell their stock at the highest prices to the widest market.

“So what better way to celebrate our anniversary than with a successful commercial sale, made even more special by Michael’s absolutely professional auction of the first lot. We have been celebrating our traditions here at Borderway during this week, but I think today our focus is now firmly on the future, and at the end of the reception it was a great pleasure to give every member of our staff here today a bottle of prosecco to toast the next 50 years!”

Sponsored by Arco & Lloyds Allroad the results of the special 50th anniversary shows and sales held throughout the week for Harrison & Hetherington’s 50th Anniversary are as follows:

Prime Lambs - judged by James Thompson

Champion: Musgrave, Cardew Hall (Beltex Pair) 48kg £560 - Sold to Mulholland Butchers, Great Orton

Reserve Champion: Wigham, Hargill House (AOB Continental) 46kg £300 - Sold to Bowland Foods

Prime & Cast Cattle – judged by Jimmy & Conor Mulholland, Mulholland Butchers, Great Orton

Champion: Stamper, Rose Farm 646kg 345ppkg £2228.70 - Sold to Mulholland Butchers, Great Orton

Reserve Champion: Crichton, Loughrigg 777kg 331.5ppkg £2575.76 - Sold to Steven Wilson’s Butchers, Little Corby

Store Lambs - Judged by Stuart Miller, Allerby Hall & Haig Murray, The Beeches

Champion Fell, Chapel Farm £180

Reserve Champion Milburn, Wall End £165

Store Cattle - Judged by Michael Atkinson, Park Farm, Ripon

Champion: Millar, Crookham British Blue Heifer £3,500

Reserve Champion: Priestley, Cracrop Limousin Bullock £1950

•Young Calves - judged by Jack Monks

Champion: Park, Dalpeddar Charolais Bull £800

Reserve Champion: Mair, Bargatton Charolais Heifer £545

The rosette recipients at these shows all received special H&H 50th anniversary rosettes.